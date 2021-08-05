The reviews of “The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission” are positive

On August 5 it will be released in Italian and US cinemas The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission, James Gunn film based on DC Comics comic book characters. The protagonist of the story is Task Force X, a team of super-criminals secretly sent by the United States government around the world to carry out very risky missions.

The film will feature a very large cast, with characters old and new: Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), Jai Courtney ( Captain Boomerang), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2), Steve Agee (King Shark / John Economns), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Michael Rooker (Savant), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Flula Borg (Javelin), Mayling NG (Mongal), Juan Diego Botto (Silvio Luna), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Honcourt) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller). Here is the description of all the characters.

The film has already been shown to journalists, who have mostly expressed positive opinions. In general, however, it seems that much of the credit goes to James Gunn, on whose work most of the reviews have been content.

A few days from the preview to the journalists, come on Rotten Tomatoes – one of the main review aggregators – the average rating reaches 96 out of 100, out of a total of 99 reviews. Up Metacritic, a site similar to Rotten Tomatoes, the average grade stands at 77 out of 100, taking into account 28 reviews.

For Brian Truitt of USA Today, the film “embraces a superhero vibe (despite being chock full of morally dubious scoundrels who hope the government won’t blow their heads) and adds elements of workplace comedy, realistic war films, dysfunctional family drama and flashes from kaiju disaster movie ». By sintering even more, Variety states that The Suicide Squad it’s cunningly filthy, reprehensibly funny. ‘

“In more ways than one, the gleefully felt, all right, chaos of The Suicide Squad makes it look like a mega-budget version of the Troma Studios productions that Gunn started with. And we have to thank God for that ”summarizes Katie Rife of AV Club.

Loading... Advertisements

Wendy Ide, on Guardian, in fact, underlines how the hand of James Gunn was fundamental for the success of the film: «The key: a director with a penchant for anarchy who crawled out of the same toxic sewage of most of the characters. […] The main asset of the film is Gunn’s visionary imagination ».

“When Gunn faced Guardians of the Galaxy, turned nonsense into gold for Marvel. Giving to The Suicide Squad the same feeling of mischief and an equally surreal track, has now done the same for DC “says Olly Richards on Empire Magazine.

The Financial Times, in the words of Leslie Felperin, instead draws a clear line of demarcation with the past, underlining that it is “a much more entertaining film than its predecessor, which retains the cold draft of desolation that blows through all the best of the DC Universe but with a visual brightness and a desire for romanticism to make Gunn’s work pop ». To confirm the impression is the Los Angeles Times: «After the horrible, bludgeoning Suicide Squad of 2016, I never imagined – and I could hardly have had the stomach for the idea – of seeing another movie titled Suicide Squad. I’m happy I was wrong ».

Read also:

Enter the Telegram channel of Fumettologica, click here. Or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.