the reviews on Steam brutalize the game – Nerd4.life

With the publication of the final version of Battlefield 2042 have finally appeared reviews of users on Steam, which literally brutalized the game. Never as in this case does the term seem appropriate, given that we are talking about an overall “Mostly negative” rating with only 22% positive reviews. Considering that the reviews are already almost 12,000, this is a very representative sample, which denotes the presence of more than a few problems.

But what are the flaws highlighted by PC gamers? Meanwhile, the lack of content, reported by many negative reviews, also the presence of many bugs and unsolved problems in the interface and in various aspects of the gameplay. There are also those who have complained that Steam has endorsed the launch of the game in Early Access, when in reality it was a complete title that basically the users of the first hour have done as beta testers (the regulation prohibits it).

Many have also complained of too much focus on graphics, put to sell the game, at the expense of the gameplay, impoverished compared to the episodes of the past. The essence is that currently Battlefield 2042 is one of the triple A in recent months worst judged by gamers on Steam, if not the absolute worst.

For more information on the game, read our Battlefield 2042 review.

