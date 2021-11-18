the revision will be discussed tomorrow at 3pm

The FIA ​​accepted the revision request that was presented by Mercedes following the events that occurred at turn 4 between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during lap 48 in the GP of San Paolo. The International Federation does not want to waste time to arrive at a prompt judgment tomorrow, before the third to last round of the Formula 1 world championship in Losail begins with the dispute of the Qatar GP.

The FIA, pursuant to art. 14 of the International Sporting Code, has given effect to the request of the Brackley team and tomorrow Thursday 18 November the world champion team will be able to present the new tests in the video conference to be held at 17:00 local time in Qatar, our 15:00 , to the college of sports commissioners who were on duty at Interlagos.

Mercedes can summon up to three witnesses, including the team manager, to show the college new evidence that was unknown when the stewards found that Max Verstappen’s action, which had been noticed, was not sanctioned.

Toto Wolff’s team has time until 12.00 local time tomorrow (10.00 Italian time) to indicate to the secretariat of the Sports Commissioners who will be the witnesses, but it is a secret of Pulcinella that the new fact has been published on social media by F1: the championship promoter, in fact, has made public all the Max Verstappen camera cars, also showing the one from the cockpit of the Red Bull that had not been broadcast during the live show of the GP.

The images are unequivocal, as were the shots from above which testified to Verstappen’s deliberate maneuver to accompany his rival’s Mercedes off the track. Will this new element be enough to change the result? In the two recent precedents the FIA ​​had confirmed the verdict that had been decided.

Vitantonio Liuzzi sports commissioner of the FIA Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Among the four stewards there will be two Italians, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Matteo Perini together with Tim Mayer and Roberto Pupo Moreno. The panel of judges will not be in Losail, but will make a decision via the internet. The sentence, in whatever direction it goes, could have strong effects on the balance of power within the Circus …