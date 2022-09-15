The revival of the last friends of Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston is everything

ads

Lately, there’s been a lot of Friends nostalgia for fans to sink their teeth into. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer recently shared a hilarious exchange online. And now, Courteney Cox has gotten involved in her own unique way. The actor, who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, was revived Friends for a sweet, not to mention clever, Instagram video.

The clip begins with Cox opening a basket of promotional gifts she received from Aniston, celebrating the launch of her latest LolaVie hair care products. Cox, ever the supportive friend, says, “I love Lolavie.” And the uplifting gesture went both ways, as Aniston supported Cox’s Homecourt lifestyle brand by including a candle from the collection.

But the video only gets better from there. A shy Cox asks out loud, “How did we become these entrepreneurs? How did we know about these things? This then gives way to a Friends video montage, showing a scene in which Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, accuses Ross Geller (Schwimmer) of being jealous of her hair. Meanwhile, Cox’s love of all things home and life is depicted with a clip of Monica using a mini vacuum to clean her larger vacuum.

The post was titled “Life Imitates Art” and we have to admit, it was a great marketing moment. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the series, commented, “I never put that together,” referencing the relationship between on-screen character quirks and real-life actors’ businesses.

It’s been 28 years since Friends aired for the first time, however, these ladies are still as strict as ever. We love to see it.