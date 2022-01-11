the revolution because the bulletin must be abolished – Libero Quotidiano





The vaccine is the only solution to Covid. He’s been repeating it for days Matteo Bassetti. The head of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa agrees with Mario Draghi: “It is clear that those who do not get vaccinated put their health and that of the health system at risk. Today, those who arrive at the hospital with Covid follow a path that takes away energy and resources and therefore not getting vaccinated is a choice that puts the whole community”. Bassetti himself does not hide that in his ward out of 19 hospitalized, 18 did not receive the serum: “The only patient – he specified to the microphones of the broadcast Italy woke up on Radio Cusano Campus – had endocarditis and a positive swab, so he was not a Covid patient”.

However, this does not stop him from criticizing the management of the pandemic. In particular, the spread of numbers. “This modality must change. We must not continue to count those who are Covid sufferers they are hospitalized for a broken arm and test positive for the swab. We must also stop with the evening report, which says nothing and is useless if not to put anxiety in people, we were the only ones to report daily “, thunders in reference to the bulletin that has accompanied us since the beginning of the pandemic.

Precisely this risks making us “look bad with the rest of the world because it seems that everything is going badly and instead it is not so, in reality other countries that have many more infections than us try to manage them in a different way”. The risk? “The psychological and social lockdown“. Continuing to swab nonsense, according to Bassetti, Italy will stop.” We must – he adds – understand if the pressure on hospitals is from covid pneumonia or if it is due to the enormous number of swabs that are done “.