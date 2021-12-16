the revolution in midfield starts with him

Juve is working on the reconstruction of the midfield. The bianconeri want to bring Rovella back to Turin at all costs

Juve, in view of the next market sessions, he intends to continue the rejuvenation process started last season. Bianconeri at work to get rid of those players who are now considered out of the technical project, to leave room for the new generation, those who will have to build a future new cycle of victories. Among these there is certainly Nicolò Rovella, brain of the Genoa midfield, of which the Old lady had already secured the tag last summer, anticipating the strong competition.

In the new year on loan to the rossoblù, before the injury that hit him in recent weeks, the 20-year-old has been able to carve out his space with the experience of a veteran, winning the trust of Ballardini first and of Shevchenko then. 16 appearances and 4 assists among all the competitions they have so far seasoned his season, in which he was also confirmed as a fixed point of the Under 21 team coached by Nicolato.

From Turin they keep an eye on his evolution and, according to the latest market rumors, the executives would be ready to bring him home in January. Difficult to convince the Griffin to deprive himself late in the season of such a player, but Cherubini is ready to play his cards. The revolution of the Juventus midfield, the most contested department so far due to the lack of “good feet”, with the exception of Locatelli and Arthur, must start from Nicolò Rovella: it is decided. Any thick shots will be made at the latest in the summer, but they will be an addition to Segrate’s talent, whose fate is now sealed.