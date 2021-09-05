The revolution of “Mille”, the catchphrase by Fedez, Berti and Lauro

AGI – Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti, more than the formation of a trio that 11 June, the release date of “One thousand”, It seemed to everyone the beginning of a joke. Not because the three artists make you laugh, but precisely because they belong to three universes that in our imagination, there is nothing wrong, are light years away. Fedez, in the shadow of Madunina, rapper hated by the most rigid currents of hip hop discipline, who every time he opens his mouth makes someone nervous and perhaps also because when he does, even if in favor of Instagram, he always appears not only aware of what he says but also quite concrete in the actions that follow.

Achille Lauro is Roman, he starts from the trap, he is welcomed as the new Vasco Rossi, disobedient child of the new Italian scene, and ends up tamed pop-punk on the stage of the Sanremo Festival, first with the apt “Rolls Royce”, then as a permanent super guest, for dare the provocation with rather didactic but highly appreciated performances, totally cleared to the general public.

Orietta Berti, paradoxically, it is the most rock of the trio, apparently Fedez approaches it as a function of the project right behind the scenes of the last Sanremo, the one that sees her absolute protagonist at 78, not only because she is among the few to sing in tune, but also because between flooded hotel rooms, car chases through the streets of the Ligurian municipality and that sensational gaffe during an interview in which the Maneskins become “Naziskins”, makes people talk about themselves, stirring up a situation otherwise flattened by the Covid emergency.

We had almost forgotten the fact that she was an amazing singer, used to seeing her more than anything else in television salons, one above all that of Fabio Fazio, who gives us back a nice, pleasant, accommodating character, as the audience agrees of RAI so much, which, however, hides flashes, always halfway between the “there is” and the “there is”, unpredictable and amusing. What could three characters of this type have been able to combine together?

It is June, so it is almost certainly a catchphrase, but after clicking play and digesting its inevitable catchiness, a virtue almost taken for granted with the alternation of summer, we realize that the song, written by Fedez and Achille Lauro themselves together with Davide Simonetta, one of the most prolific authors of the pop scene, Paolo Antonacci and the amazing rapper Dargen D’Amico, unleashes an extraordinary empathy, the listener finds himself totally involved in this three-way game, this extravagant ménage a musical trois in where Fedez and Lauro, two real box office champions, are practically valets for Queen Orietta Berti.

A fun that is declined not only in the video, directed by Giulio Rosati, but also in the cover, created by Francesco Vezzoli, which shows the three artists in the form of the three graces covered with flowers, elaboration of a painting by Émile Vernon. The single makes its debut immediately at the top of the ranking of the best-selling singles according to the data provided by the FIMI, for Fedez it is the tenth time, for Achille Lauro the first, but it hasn’t happened to Orietta Berti since 1965, when she sang “You are the one” and FIMI would be founded about thirty years later.

It is clear that the passage smacks of a commercial operation, it cannot be otherwise, and if the case number DS2926 opened by the Antitrust on the recommendation of Codacons for hidden advertising, it could also represent another chapter of the open war with Fedez for years now, it is clear that Coca-Cola will have been happy to have been included in the indisputably most sung chorus of summer 2021.

Loading... Advertisements

Just as, actually, it would be ungenerous not to notice the constant and evident presence of the new bottles of Coca-Cola Zero Zuccheri in the video of the song, a new design that Fedez during the summer officially advertised through its Instagram profile, as well as, as an influencer. , in his own right, he has done often and continues to do with other corporate brands. On the matter, it is right to remember that on YouTube the official video of “Mille” is accompanied in the acknowledgments by the words “The movie contains brands and products for commercial purposes”, but according to Codacons it would not be enough.

What is evident is that “Mille” is a song that orbits at the crossroads between the commercial product and the music, a crossroads that over time will become more and more crowded; already last year, for example, it was Baby K and Fedez’s wife, Chiara Ferragni, who were not even a singer by profession, who ended up denounced by Codacons, for the catchphrase “It’s not enough for me anymore”, in whose video they were, according to the Codacons, Pantene products are sponsored.

Which is the legal boundary between music and commerce will evidently be decided by a court, “Mille” however remains a song that, perhaps precisely in this perspective, could turn out to be revolutionary in the history of our music, not only because it could open to truly undesirable horizons in which the songs become a mere instrument of commercial dissemination, a bit like in the distorted future in which the Sylvester Stallone of the cult “Demolition Man” finds himself, but above all because then those songs could work, they might not necessarily be bad songs.

“Mille” is the result of the work of a great team, perfectly composed and led by Fedez, and it is also a good song, one that perhaps even our grandchildren could end up singing, a bit like we still sing “Vamos a la playa ”or“ Summer is ending ”by Righeira, and not because Righeira are the Beatles, but because intuition is so precise and functional that it cannot be forgotten like any other summer hit. “A thousand” does not have the flavor of the song that passes by, it will not be unusual to hear someone say in many years “You have solved a big problem, but then I have a thousand left”, just like those advertising slogans that even if they have not been broadcast for decades they entered our town to speak regardless of the product they intended to sponsor: “is it new? No, washed with Perlana ”,“ Do it yourself holidays? No Alpitour? Ouch, ouch, ouch, ouch ”,“ A diamond is forever ”,“ Du gust is mei che uan ”,“ Or so. O Pomì ”,“ The Del Monte man said yes ”.

We could rattle off a few numbers, the over 50 million streams on Spotify, the over 62 million views for the video on YouTube, the 4 FIMI platinum records in just four months, but the reality is that probably, the life of “Mille “Will certainly not see the end with the arrival of the first autumn storms. This happens when you want to make a summer hit, which represents almost a separate market in the Italian discography, but you decide to do it with the right sagacity.