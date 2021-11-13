the revolution you don’t imagine

An absolute novelty makes its appearance: the new kitchen cube with edible wrapping is born. A real revolution

How many times have they saved us from a bland broth watery and tasteless? THE cooking nuts they are very useful to give tastes and smells to our dishes in a simple and fast way. Just throw one in boiling water and, in a few minutes, you get an exquisite broth available in numerous and various flavors.

But now the kitchen cube does renews and is in the center of a large one Revolution. In fact, the first cooking nut with edible wrapping based on pea protein. This new formula represents an incredible novelty that could soon enter the habits of Italian “cooks”.

The first cooking cube with edible wrapping was born

Protagonist of this Revolution culinary was the British company Gousto, specializing in the production of ingredient kits for numerous recipes. Today the innovation And Research della Gousto is trying a real revolution in the laboratory: the first cooking cube with edible wrapping.

Apparently, in fact, it is in the process of experimentation an innovative kitchen nut that won’t need to be discarded before pouring it into the water. In fact, just throw it into boiling water without removing the wrapping and yes will melt like the classic kitchen dice.

Gousto is therefore about to offer a real one on the market Revolution. An idea born from the collaboration withCambridge University and that could innovate the way of cooking. The edible wrapping consists of a film based on pea protein, which has the same function as the plastic wrapping but, of course, it is edible and biodegradable.

The film that will make up the film “Was made with starch and pea protein – said the CEO of Xampla – that’s all 100% natural“. The material will have the same advantage as plastic and will be able to retain all the flavor of the classic nut, while also being a sustainable choice.