The revolutionary combatant of the clandestine struggle and the Rebel Army José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera died (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

Jose Ramon Balaguer Cabrera Photo: Ismael Batista Ramirez

On the afternoon of this Friday, the revolutionary combatant of the clandestine struggle and the Rebel Army, José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, died. At the time of his death he was 90 years old.

José Ramón was born on June 6, 1932 in the city of Guantánamo. His initial primary studies were spent in a nuns’ school and later continued at Colegio La Salle, until he finished high school. He finished high school in Santiago de Cuba in 1949, the date on which he moved to Havana to study medicine.

When the coup d’état took place on March 10, 1952, without abandoning his university studies, he joined the fight against the Batista tyranny and joined the FEU group, participating in demonstrations and student strikes.

In May 1957, in Manzanillo, he joined the group that Frank País sent to the Sierra Maestra. He was arrested at the Miranda sugar mill and served two months in prison in Boniato. In 1958 he joined Pedro Soto Alba Company b as a combatant and doctor, in Column 19, Frank País Second Eastern Front, participating in various combats.

At the triumph of the Revolution, he held various military positions, including Deputy Vice Minister of the FAR.

Between 1976 and 1985 he held the responsibility of First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Santiago de Cuba; subsequently he was promoted to a member of the Central Committee Secretariat.

Since 1990 he served as Ambassador of Cuba in the former USSR, later Russia. Upon his return, in 1992, he was elected a member of the Political Bureau, a body for which he served as Delegate in the province of Granma between 1994 and 1995. In 2004 he was appointed Minister of Public Health and in 2010 he rejoined the work of the Party .

In 2011, he became Head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee, a job he held until 2019.

In his extensive record of services to the Homeland, he was a member of the Central Committee of the Party from 1975 to 2019 and a deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power since its foundation in 1976. He held the status of Founder of the Communist Party of Cuba.

For his consecrated attitude, humanism and fidelity in fulfilling the assigned missions throughout his exemplary life, he received several decorations and recognitions granted by the Council of State.

When requesting the General of the Army, in March 2019, his release due to health problems, he wrote in his own handwriting: «In 1952 my revolutionary struggle began and was forged and consolidated as a combatant of the Second Eastern Front Frank País under his leadership and the of Machado. If due to imperial madness we have to fight again I will be there in the trench with my rifle».

José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera leaves us as a legacy his consecration, responsibility and proven loyalty to the Party, the Commander in Chief and the Army General.

His body will be cremated and his ashes will be exhibited today in the Veterans Pantheon of the Colon Necropolis, between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon, until his subsequent transfer to the Frank País Second Eastern Front Mausoleum.