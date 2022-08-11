The revolutionary method with which they separated some Siamese twins united by the brain

The twins underwent 7 surgeries.

A pair of twins who were joined at the head were successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Photo: BBC.

The surgeon who performed the procedure, along with a multidisciplinary team, described it as “something from the space age.” The process of separating Siamese of 3 years called Bernardo and Arthur Lima, has been one of the most complex that have been successfully completed, indicated the foundation that financed the intervention, Gemini Untwined.

Bernardo and Arthur, are twins craniopagus, (twins brain fused) oldest to be separated. It is estimated that 1 in 60,000 births results in twins Siamese and only 5% of them are craniopagus.

the couple of twins they were joined by their heads and were separated with the help of virtual reality in Rio de Janeiro, with the direction of the Hospital Great Ormond Street. The Foundation stated that, for the first time, a group of surgeons from separate countries used headsets and operated together in the same “virtual reality room”.

For months, teams from surgery tested different types of techniques by using projections of the twins in virtual reality, which were based on tomography and resonance. The Siamese underwent 7 surgeries: the last one required more than 27 hours of surgery and a team of more than 100 health professionals.

In relation to the virtual reality included in the surgeryDr. Noor ul Owase Jeelanie said “it’s wonderful, it’s really cool to see the anatomy and do the surgery before putting the guys at any kind of risk” and added that, “in some ways, these operations are considered the most difficult of our time, and having done it in virtual reality is a matter of living on Mars”.

In addition, he explained that the anatomy of the little ones had been complicated by the growth of scar tissue after previous failed attempts to separate them, and he was “really apprehensive” of the complicated surgery.

Surgeon Jeelani said that he had been “absolutely destroyed” after the surgery of 27 hours, during which he only took 4 breaks of 15 minutes to eat and drink water, but it had been “wonderful” to see the whole family excited afterwards.

He added that, as in all cases of twins joints, the kids’ blood pressures and heart rates “shot” until they were reunited 4 days later and touched hands. The twins they were recovering well hospital and will receive six months of rehabilitation.

A change of life

this is the sixth surgery what Jeelani does with Gemini Untwined, after having operated on twins in Pakistan, Sudan, Israel and Turkey. The doctor led the procedure together with Dr. Gabriel Mufarrej, head of surgery at the Paulo Niemeyer State Brain Institute in Brazil, who in turn stated that in the hospital where she works she has been taking care of the boys for two and a half years, so the separation will change their lives.

“Since they arrived in Rio two and a half years ago from their home in the Roraima region, the boys’ parents have become part of the family here in the hospital. We are delighted that the surgery It turned out so well,” he added.

