the rewards of the possible “Tactical Ops” event leaked – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite it is structured in such a way as to offer new long-term challenges, so it is not surprising that there are events already planned for the next few months like this one possible Tactical Ops which could take place in February 2022, of which the rewards.

Tactical Ops, leaker Santa Ricky reportedly should go on stage from 8 to 21 February 2022, but beyond the rewards, practically nothing else has emerged about the possible event in this one in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

From what it is possible to see, they seem to be also perhaps more accessible than those seen in other cases, among which there is also a helmet rather sought after by fans. More than anything else, the name used for the event is interesting, because it recalls the Tactical Slayer mode which is particularly loved by a part of the community.

The reference in the name suggests the introduction of a playlist dedicated, but on this there is absolutely no official information so it is simply a matter of suppositions, for the moment. In any case, in the meantime, we refer you to the tried and tested Halo Infinite multiplayer, in which we show a certain enthusiasm for the game, while the first cheaters with Xbox users begin to emerge, asking to be able to disable cross-play.