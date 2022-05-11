“The rhythm of revenge”: the movie with Blake Lively among the most watched of the week on Netflix

The actress takes on the role of a hit woman in this action movie. (Netflix)

Two years after its theatrical release, The rhythm of revenge (The Rhythm Section) was integrated into the contents of Netflix and its launch has not gone unnoticed. Blake Lively She trades in her natural blonde for a much more aggressive look to immerse herself in an action thriller centered on a woman dealing with a grievous loss only to discover, suddenly, that this tragedy was no mere fluke.

“ Stephanie Patrick suffered the loss of her family in a plane crash. When she discovers that it really wasn’t an accident, her rage sends her on a dangerous mission to try to uncover the truth and avenge her family. ”, says the official synopsis. In addition to Lively, the cast is made up of Jude Law, Sterling K. BrownDaniel Mays, Raza Jaffrey, Nasser Memarzia, Ivana Basic, Degnan Geraghty, Nuala Kelly, Richard Brake, Max Casella, Geoff Bell, and Tawfeek Barhom.

Jude Law plays Ian Boyd, Stephanie Patrick’s mentor. (Netflix)

Three years after the death of her relatives in a plane crash, Stephanie succumbed to the world of drugs and works as a prostitute in London. One day, journalist Keith Proctor approaches her to reveal a hidden truth: the tragedy was caused by a covert terrorist attack by the government. In this way, he follows the indicated steps to reach the culprits behind this event and discovers that the explosion occurred by a bomb designed by a recently graduated engineer from the University of London, Reza. However, she is unable to kill him.

Over the course of months, she trains to become a spy with combat skills, strategy, and takes on the identity of Petra Reuter, an assassin for hire. All this would not have been possible without the help of Ian Boyd (Law), a former MI6 agent who lives in a remote place in Scotland and becomes the protagonist’s mentor when she begins her investigation into the traumatic event.

Blake Lively takes on a completely different guise to step into the shoes of this woman seeking revenge for the death of her family. (Netflix)

The rhythm of revenge It was based on the novel of the same name by Mark Burnell and was directed by Reed Morano the Emmy-winning filmmaker who has vast experience guiding female characters on camera (see The Handmaid’s Tale). The film adaptation was handled by Mark Burnell and produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Paramount Pictures He bought the rights to the project in 2017 and the film did not see the light of day until January 2020.

As much as the plot promised to retake the strength of rude women on the big screen, the box office receipts were a complete failure and it had one of the worst debuts in the history of cinema, thus causing millionaire losses for the film company. Likewise, critical reception was mostly negative, with comments suggesting that Lively’s fictional pair couldn’t hold a candle to other great assassins we’ve seen before.

“The rhythm of revenge” premiered a few days ago on the platform. (Netflix)

