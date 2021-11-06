The Ricceri wool mill dresses the pop star Rihanna

LAWN. She wore it on Wednesday night for dinner at the Carbone Italian restaurant in New York. Italian food, like the fabric of his coat. Indeed, Prato to be exact. That nice long pea green coat worn by a successful singer like Rihanna, the richest pop star in the world according to Forbes magazine, was born in Prato. It is made of pure fine wool with a very fine hand and comes out of the factory of the historic Luigi Ricceri wool mill, the only full-cycle textile company in the district. The garment bears the signature of Marina Moscone, a young high-end American brand with which the Ricceri have been collaborating for some time. High-end is almost an understatement in the case of Rihanna’s wardrobe since, in Marina Moscone’s virtual shop window, that coat costs a whopping 2,990 dollars. When Francesco Ricceri, who represents the third generation at the helm of the via Bologna wool mill, saw the coat worn by the star on Instagram and had no doubts. A few minutes earlier he had received a message from the American customer. «The wool was ours, treated with a very particular finishing – Ricceri says – It was part of the last collection for winter 2021, the one we sampled last year. It is not the first time that the clothes of famous people have been linked to our name: for the company it is certainly an opportunity for visibility in agreement with the brands we collaborate with ».

In 2017 it was the turn of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge: even in that case the fabric with which the coat was made was produced by Ricceri. If the green with which Rihanna dressed for the evening at the Italian restaurant may seem too bright, do not worry: even the trends for the next spring season are oriented towards “strong” colors.

The Ricceri wool mill had put into production 500 meters of that wool with which the singer’s overcoat is sewn. In this period business is going well and there is a lot of work for the more than 100 employees of the company founded in 1925. “We are witnessing an awakening of samples for the winter of 2022: a good sign of confidence”, admits Francesco. For the big brands, service counts a lot and the fact that Ricceri has the entire internal textile cycle (from spinning to dyeing passing through weaving and warping), in a delicate phase due to the lack of raw materials, can represent in the eyes of customers an added value.