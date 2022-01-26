The rich father today sees the next chance in Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosakithe author of the world’s best-selling financial education book, Rich father poor fathersaid the collapse in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) today is “great news” and the time to get rich is “coming”.

Kiyosaki’s Twitter comment came after Bitcoin’s price dropped to $ 33,000 in the early hours of Monday; Rich Dad author Poor Dad added that he will buy the world’s leading cryptocurrency “if and when” he tests the $ 20,000 level. By the time of publication, late Monday evening, Bitcoin had rebounded and traded in green.

The author of Rich father poor father reminded his Twitter followers that he bought Bitcoin when the digital currency was trading at $ 6,000 and $ 9,000.

The well-known investor then added that silver is the “best deal today”, as the price of the precious metal is down 50% from its all-time high.

WOW: Words of Wisdom. “Your profits are made when you buy, not when you sell.” Price of Bitcoin crashing. Great news. I bought BC at $ 6K and 9K. I will buy more if and when BC tests $ 20k. Time to get richer is coming. Silver best bargain today. Silver still 50% below high. – therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 24, 2022

For several months, Kiyosaki has been warning of the possibility of a severe stock market crash.

In September last year, the author predicted that a “giant stock market crash” would occur within the next month, warning that the shares would prove dangerous.

In November, Kiyosaki said he was buying more Bitcoins and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to fight inflation.

The author had the perception that Bitcoin acted as a hedge against inflation despite the fact that in the same month it emerged that Bitcoin had ended its “pandemic-era correlation” with tech stocks that began in February 2020.

Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia