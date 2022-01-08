The rich gameplay trailer features the free Diablo-like

Following the announcement of the Lost Ark release date at The Game Awards, the Tripod Studio And Smilegate show in detail their ambitious production.

Directly at the opening of this news, you will find a rich gameplay video dedicated to free to play coming next month. Diablo-style action RPG with an MMO flavor, Lost Ark will be distributed completely free of charge, for the moment exclusively on PC, through publication on Steam. Originally from South Korea, the title has been in development for several years and is now ready to make its final version debut on the international market.

With Lost Ark, players will be transported to the fantastic realm of Arkesia, where they will be able to customize their alter-ego, both in features and in fighting style. Between choosing weapons and upgrading mystical arts, Action RPG MMO players can set out on an adventure both alone and in company, with the support of a party of friends. In particular, you can choose between five different Classes: Magician, Assassin, Warrior, Specialist in Martial Arts and Gunslinger.

Reminding you that the Lost Ark system requirements have already been published, we point out that the debut of the free to play is scheduled for the next February 11, 2022.