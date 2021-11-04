The richest missing rock stars of 2021: this is how much they earned

There is a list of the richest Dead Celebrities in the world, compiled every year by Forbes based on the earnings obtained from the sale and streaming of works by deceased authors (songs, films, books) and from licensing agreements or signed acquisitions, and is full of surprises.

In that of 2021, just closed in October, in first place is Roald Dahl, the English writer and author of the bestseller Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, who died on November 23, 1990 at the age of 74. During his life, Roald Dahl wrote 43 books that have been adapted into 16 different films (including Tim Burton’s 2005 starring Johnny Depp), but 31 years after his death, real luck came: Netflix paid off. $ 684 million to buy the Roald Dahl Story Company run by the heirs, to create a series of cartoon shows, live performances, video games, as well as the next film in which Timothy Chamelet will play the character of Willy Wonka as Johnny Depp.

In second place on the list of Forbes there is Prince, thanks to the agreement signed by the brothers with the Primary Wave company for the sale of 43% of his works, including the catalog of discs published for 120 million dollars. Michael Jackson, who dominated the chart for seven consecutive years between 2013 and 2020 thanks to the 1.3 billion streams of his hits like Billie Jean and Beat It, fell to third place with 75 million dollars despite the sale of the catalog. Mijac Music which contains songs by Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and Elvis Presley and in the Top 5 there are also the creator of the Peanuts Charles Schulz (40 million) and the cartoonist and artist Dr. Seuss (35 million).

The King of Rock Elvis Presley stops “just” in seventh place with 30 million dollars, the great Bob Marley to the eleventh with 16 million e John Lennon to thirteenth with 12 million dollars.

THE musicians have a prominent role on this list, largely thanks to massive acquisitions by publicly traded groups backed by investment funds such as Hipgnosis Song Fund and Primary Wave. The latest acquisitions planned are those of David Bowie (rumored to sell the catalog for $ 200 million), Gerry Goffin, author of hits like You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin, R&B singer Luther Vandross and an American icon like Bing Crosby, the voice behind to the best-selling single of all time, White Christmas written in 1942 for the soundtrack of the film Holiday Inn which in addition to having sold 50 million copies continues to be a Christmas classic (in 2020 it was streamed 87 million times ). Son Harry Crosby sold his song catalog and name for $ 30 million to Primary Wave, making him first on the Dead Celebrity list, just before Elvis Presley, Bob Marley And John Lennon. “The reason why the heirs make deals with us,” said Larry Mestel founder of Primari Wave, “It is to bring the incredible music of these artists to a new generation“.