The richest singer in the world is Rihanna

Rihanna is officially the richest singer in the world, according to updated estimates by Forbes magazine, with a fortune of nearly $ 2 billion

Rihanna leaves everyone speechless with the new video. The singer decided to make her mark by sharing a provocative video on Instagram

With $ 1.7 billion Rihanna is officially the richest singer in the world. According to updated estimates by Forbes magazine, the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ not only occupies the first place on the podium in the world of music but is second only to Oprah Winfrey for that of show biz. A growing heritage, that of Riri but contrary to what one might think, the main source of Rihanna’s income is not music at all.

Fenty Beauty and Savage for Fenty, ace in Rihanna’s sleeve

To make the difference in the star’s bank account, were in fact the two lines she launched: ‘Fenty Beauty’, that of cosmetics and ‘Savage for Fenty’, that of lingerie. Discographically speaking, Rihanna’s ‘career’ is stuck in 2017, the year in which her latest work ‘Anti’ was released and its tour followed. It was in the break from that effort that the major sources of income of the Barbadian singer were born.

The closure of the Fenty clothing brand

Initially, says Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), the line of cosmetics and underwear seemed more like a ‘habit’ of the singer but evidently this was not the case. In particular, the trump card of ‘Fenty Beauty’ was the focus on inclusiveness: the 50 available colors (from the lightest to the darkest) are able to please all women. And the numbers speak for themselves: from the cosmetics company, of which she owns 50%, Rihanna ‘pulls out’ 1.4 billion dollars. Less ‘profitable’, but just as important, is Savage for Fenty, which earns the singer $ 270 million. How much does it come from music then? Let’s say the crumbs. But in the enormous success as an entrepreneur, Rihanna also received a ‘disappointment’: the closure of the Fenty clothing brand, which opened in 2019 and closed within a year.

