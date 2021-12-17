the Ricochet anticheat system is exterminating the cheaters – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard now feature the new anti-cheat system Ricochet, which seems to work really well, so much so that it has started a real one extermination of cheater, at least according to what can be read on social networks and the various forums where we talk about the game.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Ricochet works at the kernel level and was released with the aim of putting an end to, or at least reducing, the cheater problem that plagues Call of Duty, especially on PC.

All the instruments used so far have proved ineffective and it is hoped that Ricochet will make a difference, dealing a severe blow to this plague, which to be honest plagues most of the most successful online games.

We honestly don’t know how much Ricochet will hold up over the long haul, but reading stories like this is still nice:

Cheaters cry too, apparently. However, we do not give up war, because there are already people who claim to have deceived Ricochet and there are already providers who are working to make it ineffective, so as to allow the cheaters to become active again.

According to Activision, the introduction of Ricochet is only the first step in its war on cheaters in Call of Duty, which will soon see other initiatives, as well as constant monitoring of the situation. In short, the battle from those who simply want to play and the human cases from Freud who want to ruin the party for everyone continues unabated.