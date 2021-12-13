The Riddler discovers the truth about Bruce Wayne in the new international trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has streamed a new international trailer for The Batman packaged for the Asian market. In the video we discover some more details about the villain played by Paul Dano, or the Riddler, who will discover the truth about Bruce Wayne, who in the film will have the worn face of Robert Pattinson.

Over the course of the trailer we hear the voice of Paul Dano aka Edward Nashton saying: “I’m here to expose the truth about this city“, most likely referring to Gotham City and the mysterious identity of its protector, Pattinson’s Dark Knight; towards the end of this new international trailer of The Batman we hear him addressing the protagonist directly:”I tried to reach you, Bruce Wayne“, suggesting that the fearsome villain he may have finally solved the riddle of his secret identity.

The Riddler will be played as told by Paul Dano, after the role belonged to Frank Gorshin in the 1960s television series and Jim Carrey in the film. Batman Forever of 1995; another performer of The Riddler was Michael Smith, who played him in the series Gotham. In a recent interview with Total Magazine, director Matt Reeves explained that “this movie, I believe, is probably the scariest Batman ever made, because simply the idea of ​​what Batman is doing is frightening“.

Who knows if we will see Barry Keoghan’s rumored Joker in Reeves’ film, as the production would be deciding between two different montages of The Batman.

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bring a brand new interpretation of the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Kravitz as Zoe Catwoman. The Batman is scheduled for release on March 3, 2022, what role would you like to see Keoghan in? Let us know in the comments!