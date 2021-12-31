The ride on the stock exchange of the northeast listed companies: Ovs and Gibus stand out with leaps over 150%

MILAN. The recovery of the economy and the continuation of accommodative policies by central banks reward listed companies, most of which closed 2021 in strong progress compared to the beginning of the year.

Piazza Affari grew 22%, in line with Wall Street and better than most of the other European stock exchanges, and among the titles of Triveneto The performance of financial stocks stands out in particular, all of them growing strongly after the bad debts of 2020.

Starting with General which is appreciated by over 30%, benefiting from financial performance in progress (in the first nine months of the year, the Lion has accumulated net profits of 2.25 billion euros, that is 74% more than in the same period last year ) and the speculative appeal linked to the assembly of 29 April next, when the battle for control of the Trieste group will be staged between the consortium Mediobanca is that Caltagirone-Del Vecchio.

The subsidiary did even better Banca Generali (+ 42%), which, between the good performance of managed savings and well-chosen choices such as the focus on large assets and the acceleration of the digital transition, travels to numbers higher than the objectives indicated in the industrial plan and is preparing to approve the new one with a deadline of 2024 .

Positive performance, but less brilliant for Catholic (+ 24%), which is starting to reap the benefits of the integration with Generali (new main shareholder), while Banco Bpm leaps forward by 45% which could help him in the new season of financial risk that is opening up in Italy.

Even better it does Banca Ifis (+ 80%), good at riding the non-performing credit business and keeping adjustments under control during the pandemic crisis.

Changing sector, the stellar performance of Gibus (+ 174%), specialized in bioclimatic pergolas and very active on the internationalization front, and of Ovs (+ 153%), with the latter benefiting not only from the recovery of consumption in our country, but also from corporate strategies to strengthen the share of the national market (it reached 9%) and from farsighted choices to minimize impact of inflation on procurement costs. All this is accompanied by a progressive reduction of dependence on bank credit.

Remaining in the field of clothing, Geox earns 36% compared to the beginning of the year, with the market confirming the confidence in management after the new industrial plan which aims at 800 million in revenues in 2024, a good 200 million more than those expected for the 2021 financial year.

In the industrial field, the Friulian company flies Danieli (+ 87%) between the recovery of manufacturing and the green turn of production, there is an appreciation of a third Carel Industries, awarded for its capacity for sustainable growth, and a fifth De ‘Longhi, while the queen of shipbuilding Fincantieri scored a + 9%, which is a success considering the cruise crisis linked to the pandemic emergency. A sign that the business diversification desired by CEO Giuseppe Bono pay.

Also good EssilorLuxottica (+ 44%), which remained listed only in Paris. On the other hand, some limited capitalization securities such as the sustainable mobility company go against the trend Askoll Eva (-20%), the Friulian Eurotech (-2.9%) e H-Farm (-4.6%).

