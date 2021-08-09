The Ride – Story of a Champion: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 9 August 2021, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, The Ride – Story of a champion, an independent film of 2018 directed by Alex Ranarivelo and starring Shane Graham, Ludacris and Sasha Alexander, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Forced to stab his violent father to defend his mother from yet another assault, John is locked up in a juvenile prison. Later, on the death of his mother, the boy is adopted by the Buultjens, an interracial couple. When the adoptive father gives the boy a bicycle, it is clear immediately that the young man has talent and once he grows up he will become a BMX champion.

The Ride – Story of a champion: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Ride – Story of a Champion, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Shane Graham: John Buultjens

Ludacris: Eldridge Buultjens

Sasha Alexander: Marianna Buultjens

Blake Sheldon: Rory McCord

Alexander Davis: John McCord (age 9)

Jessica Serfaty: Sherri

Ali Afshar: Scott Carroll

Nic Luken: Justin

George Kosturos: Sebastian

William W. Barbour: BMX fan couple

John Buultjens: Ewan McCord

Bryan Craig: Jack

Dominic DeVore: Paul

Christina Moore: Maggie McCord

Zaire Adams: Myles

Jeff Fowler: Bike Shop Salesman

Anna Zielinski: Ms. Thomas

Barnaby Falls: Policeman

Montanna Gillis: Layla

Richard Davis: Rory McCord (age 14)

Joel Braunstein: Young Jack

Drake Alexander: Paul as a young man

Lisa Marie Anderson: BMX spectator

Destiny Austin: Adriana

Marcella Bragio: BMX fan couple

Steve Caballero: Steve Caballero

Javier Chavarin: Teacher

John Demakas: BMX Spectator

Brien DiRito: Policeman

Yin Dumela: Inmate

Larry Edgar: Utility Biker

Mostafa Elmorsy: Inmate

Dennis Enarson: Utility Biker

Mike Escamilla: Utility Biker

Tyler Fernengel: Utility Biker

Kris Fox: Utility Biker

Ramsey Hanchette: Paramedic

Natasha Vanessa Harried: BMX Spectator

Chase Hawk: Chase Hawk

Cassandra Hendry: BMX Spectator

Mario Gianni Herrera: Jose

Mat Hoffman: Utility Biker

Carol Jefferson: Teacher

Jesus N Jimenez: Juvenile / Student

Alexis Johnson: Nurse Ashley

Chad Kerley: Utility Biker

Michael Kranich: Mike K

Mathew Lipisko: BMX Judge

Dorian Lockett: Security guard

Charlotte Lucas: Mrs. Lucas

Teryn Macallan: High School Student

Tyler McDanniel: BMX Cameraman

Heidi Michaelis: BMX Spectator

Mr. Lucas: Mr. Lucas

Debra Norton-Miller: BMX Spectator

Lexy Panterra: Lexy

Pasha Panterra: Agent Hicks

Mike Parenti: Utility Biker

Christopher Robin Priest: Officer guarding room

Jacqueline Which: High School Student

Deborah Quayle: Sgt. Wheps

Boston Rush Freeman: Juvenile

Nick Ryan Jurewicz: Skinhead Dillan

Daniel Sandoval: Utility Biker

David L. Schormann: Agent Wise

Mikkel Simons: BMX Event Staff

John Specht: Admitting Guard

Patrick Stanley: Teacher

Courtney Hope Turner: Courtney

Kathleen Wilhoite: Amanda

Marquis Williams: High School Student

Tiffany Wong: BMX Spectator

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Ride – Story of a champion on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 9 August 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.