The Ride – Story of a Champion: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, 9 August 2021, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, The Ride – Story of a champion, an independent film of 2018 directed by Alex Ranarivelo and starring Shane Graham, Ludacris and Sasha Alexander, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Forced to stab his violent father to defend his mother from yet another assault, John is locked up in a juvenile prison. Later, on the death of his mother, the boy is adopted by the Buultjens, an interracial couple. When the adoptive father gives the boy a bicycle, it is clear immediately that the young man has talent and once he grows up he will become a BMX champion.
The Ride – Story of a champion: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of The Ride – Story of a Champion, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Shane Graham: John Buultjens
- Ludacris: Eldridge Buultjens
- Sasha Alexander: Marianna Buultjens
- Blake Sheldon: Rory McCord
- Alexander Davis: John McCord (age 9)
- Jessica Serfaty: Sherri
- Ali Afshar: Scott Carroll
- Nic Luken: Justin
- George Kosturos: Sebastian
- William W. Barbour: BMX fan couple
- John Buultjens: Ewan McCord
- Bryan Craig: Jack
- Dominic DeVore: Paul
- Christina Moore: Maggie McCord
- Zaire Adams: Myles
- Jeff Fowler: Bike Shop Salesman
- Anna Zielinski: Ms. Thomas
- Barnaby Falls: Policeman
- Montanna Gillis: Layla
- Richard Davis: Rory McCord (age 14)
- Joel Braunstein: Young Jack
- Drake Alexander: Paul as a young man
- Lisa Marie Anderson: BMX spectator
- Destiny Austin: Adriana
- Marcella Bragio: BMX fan couple
- Steve Caballero: Steve Caballero
- Javier Chavarin: Teacher
- John Demakas: BMX Spectator
- Brien DiRito: Policeman
- Yin Dumela: Inmate
- Larry Edgar: Utility Biker
- Mostafa Elmorsy: Inmate
- Dennis Enarson: Utility Biker
- Mike Escamilla: Utility Biker
- Tyler Fernengel: Utility Biker
- Kris Fox: Utility Biker
- Ramsey Hanchette: Paramedic
- Natasha Vanessa Harried: BMX Spectator
- Chase Hawk: Chase Hawk
- Cassandra Hendry: BMX Spectator
- Mario Gianni Herrera: Jose
- Mat Hoffman: Utility Biker
- Carol Jefferson: Teacher
- Jesus N Jimenez: Juvenile / Student
- Alexis Johnson: Nurse Ashley
- Chad Kerley: Utility Biker
- Michael Kranich: Mike K
- Mathew Lipisko: BMX Judge
- Dorian Lockett: Security guard
- Charlotte Lucas: Mrs. Lucas
- Teryn Macallan: High School Student
- Tyler McDanniel: BMX Cameraman
- Heidi Michaelis: BMX Spectator
- Mr. Lucas: Mr. Lucas
- Debra Norton-Miller: BMX Spectator
- Lexy Panterra: Lexy
- Pasha Panterra: Agent Hicks
- Mike Parenti: Utility Biker
- Christopher Robin Priest: Officer guarding room
- Jacqueline Which: High School Student
- Deborah Quayle: Sgt. Wheps
- Boston Rush Freeman: Juvenile
- Nick Ryan Jurewicz: Skinhead Dillan
- Daniel Sandoval: Utility Biker
- David L. Schormann: Agent Wise
- Mikkel Simons: BMX Event Staff
- John Specht: Admitting Guard
- Patrick Stanley: Teacher
- Courtney Hope Turner: Courtney
- Kathleen Wilhoite: Amanda
- Marquis Williams: High School Student
- Tiffany Wong: BMX Spectator
Streaming and tv
Where to see The Ride – Story of a champion on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 9 August 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.