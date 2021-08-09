The Ride Story of a champion / Streaming of the film on Canale 5 full of emotions

The Ride – Story of a champion is an independent film that gave the audience great emotions at the time of its release. The rhythm is marked by emotions with the public that surely manages to stay involved. Surely it is a work that focuses a lot on the script, on the story without having any interest in forcing a hand on a direction that Alex Ranarivelo manages to direct without too many complications. The film is in fact linear and without too many twists, managing to give the audience what they need and without asking for anything in return. In what sense? The work does not ask the viewer for an effort of extreme attention, but moves in a calm way without being faced with a very linear story and without cues that create concern. The Ride – Story of a Champion is the first evening film of Canale 5, Click here for live streaming on MediasetPlay.

The Ride Story of a champion on Canale 5

Excellent film to see as a family because the main theme is precisely the nucleus in which to find love, understanding, social redemption. The TV film is often this and the themes expressed by the film are a source of reflection to conceive love and sport as a reason for adolescent involvement. Ludacris, among the protagonists, we find him in four of the nine ‘Fast and Furious’, as in the latest success, currently on the big screens around the world ‘Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga (F9: The Fast Saga)’ alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, but has also lent her face to films such as’ Friends, lovers and … (No Strings Attached) ‘with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher,’ Fred Claus – A brother under the tree (Fred Claus ) ‘together with a starred cast with Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti and Kevin Spacey, an actor who is in the back but is very present. Together with Ludacris also Shane Graham, to remember for ‘The adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D’ and ‘The son’.

The Ride Story of a Champion, film directed by Alex Ranarivelo

The film The Ride Story of a champion vain air in prime time on Canale 5 today, 9 August 2021, starting to go from 21.20. It is an absolute first TV, a film that talks about very topical issues and when the cinema, whether at the box office or on television, enters the social world to grant moments of reflection to the public, it is the direct testimony that fun can also be educational. It is a film produced in 2019, broadcast for the first time by an Italian television network and its themes referring to the conditions of discomfort and youth marginalization, the adoption, in this case interracial, sport as an important potential to grant young people a chance for redemption, these are issues that today have great social and psychological value.

It is no coincidence, but the direct desire to respect this sentiment in the script and in the productive spirit, that the direction of the film was entrusted to the filmmaker with French and Malagasy origins Alex Ranarivelo, a skilled and practical director in sports related to cinema. Ranarivelo’s cinema has rarely been translated into Italian, a real shame because the director is really skilled in handling high-speed filming, such as motorcycle racing or car racing at crazy speeds for reckless races. In any case, something has also arrived in Italy, but his cinema, strange to say, is very popular in Indonesia, India, Malaysia and throughout Asia that loves this type of screenplay.

In the cast we find famous actors still “in progress”, such as rapper Christopher Brian Bridges, in the cinema known with the “monicker” Ludacris, 15 million records sold all over the globe thanks to his social rap and it is no coincidence that he is the protagonist of this film so “street style” in its essence.

The Ride Story of a champion, the plot of the film

And now let’s face the plot from The Ride Story of a champion. John is a teenager like many others, but he lives in a marginal situation due to the fact that he is the son of an alcoholic and violent father. Tired of living alongside an unstable man, who vents his existential frustrations by often attacking his mother under the negative influence of liquor, one day John simply stabs him after experiencing yet another aggressive situation.

John loves his mother and can no longer bear to see her in the classic situations of having to justify to the police and social workers the bruises on the face and defenses of a man who loves neither her nor her son. But he committed a murder and the law, you know, is the same for everyone and John is locked up in a juvenile prison.

Meanwhile, his mother also dies, which is why the childline, the social workers who deal with youth issues, entrust him to a mixed couple: the father is African-American, the mother is white and there he will find love and understanding. Not only that: the boy discovers he has skills on the bicycle and his stunts will make him better because now he has a purpose and a family that supports him.

