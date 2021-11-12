The ridiculous no-vax conspiracy explained by Alessandro Manzoni

In a certain sense, conspiracy is the homage that antirealism pays to realism, precisely because the virus exists, it is real, and those who at first denied it did it themselves in the name of truth and reality, even if for official duty they had to write “truth” and “reality”, as well as “pandemic”, “epidemic” and “contagion”, in quotation marks.

Between denial, minimalism, benaltrism and conspiracy, many philosophers who at other times would have subscribed to the thesis that there are no facts, only interpretations, and that the truth is little more than a compliment, a pat on the back, useless in a democracy when not necessarily harmful, because it is detrimental to human solidarity, they find themselves engaged in a battle in the name of truth: it is not true that there is the virus; it is not true which is natural; it is not true which is the biggest problem we are faced with right now.

However, conspiracy is a fortress in which it is very easy to enter but very difficult to exit, because it does not care about the evidence, that is, it is a synthetic a priori judgment. If anyone wants to believe in an oracle, no one can stop them. If one claims that the cause of all his misfortunes is a Martian or Manitou, it is futile to object that probably neither Martians nor Manitou exist, and that if they did they would in all likelihood have better things to do than make him unhappy. The conspiracy theorist would argue that this is typically the speech of those plotting on behalf of the Martians or Manitou, and would turn the refutation into confirmation.

Manzoni historicized the judgments and did not exclude that future readers would find nonsense in what he wrote. Another two centuries pass, and the nonsense does not pass, but becomes instantaneous and recognizable in the imprint. There is no reason why I myself should not utter nonsense in my turn, nor would I feel excluded that, unlike Don Ferrante, his great-grandchildren did not economize in amuchina, although (I can hardly believe it) also in that activity they will have committed themselves with a frown worthy of a better cause. But I do not think I am saying a blunder if I remember, with Pierre Bayle, that in philosophy there is no sect, no matter how mocked, denied, dismissed and offended, that cannot be resurrected in other times and in other shores.

After the scrutiny of all these plots exposed with the seriousness of Buster Keaton, the hyperbolic and kabbalistic conspiracy comes as a breath of oxygen, or laughing gas. Three events, a well-informed one suggests, took place in 1968: the coronavirus was coined, construction of the World Trade Center began in New York, and 9-1-1 became the national emergency number in the United States. These three events were produced by a numerical code, Gematria, which aims to establish a state of surveillance all over the world, with the complicity of political parties and the Vatican.

Nor should we fail to consider this: on October 18, 2019, in New York, a simulation available on the internet anticipates the epidemic, which is suitable for all the strong powers: big pharma, platforms and disciplinary state, under the guidance of the elites globalized. Let’s not hide it: the military Olympics that open in Wuhan on October 18, 2019 are nothing more than the execution of a script that included everything – the bat, the curve of the dead, the steps of the economic crisis. For his part, even Gates had foreseen everything, except his wife and chloroquine, a humble and inexpensive remedy for evil and disliked by the great of the earth.

There is no worse blind than someone who does not want to see. The powers that govern the world have taken advantage of the epidemic, which at this point it does not matter if there is or not, to take back a situation that was getting out of hand. The purpose of this specious move is the imposition of tyranny through a state of exception. Mario Vargas Llosa declared: “Que la pandemic no sea un pretexto para el authoritarismo”. And they followed, signing, various former heads of state, Spanish and Latin Americans, fearing the advent of a caudillo virus.

Others, although fewer in number, have instead seen one in caudillism chance to be fully exploited, as De Gaulle did in the days of Algeria, to rebuild the nation on solid foundations, overcoming the disastrous party system and adopting a new Magna Carta that unites and saves the homeland which fortunately for us, in the case in examination, is France. Most, however, see in this circumstance a resurgence of the security device of the modern state, in which the statesman is also a mass murderer, it is not known whether because he is an absolutist or simply a bungler: so much so that he manages, at the same time, to kill innocent people who could be saved and to suppress fundamental rights.

In the great light there is something hidden, this awareness that separates the conspiracy theorist from the herd. What is the use of the media and health care? What is the use of panic? It is obvious that nothing of what happens is the result of chance, and from this intuition, leagues of books are generated which support, separately or in more or less judicious combinations, the following positions: Neoliberal Virus, Globalist Virus, Antiglobalist Virus, Decisionist Virus, Golpista Virus, Fascist Virus, Sovranist Virus, Autocensory Virus, Antioccident Virus, Jackal Virus, Antimigrant Virus (also in the “Italians first” version), Militarist Virus, Technocrat Virus – save remaining the possibility of embracing the sum of all the previous categories .

It is an activity full of satisfaction, that is, of conferring meaning, which to be carried out successfully requires only the omission of the question: can a virus whose neoliberal DNA seems indisputable to be, at the same time, the instrument of a statist plot, of a Communist and anti-liberal, or anti-populist plot, and in this case a liberal plot to win the American elections?

It is not uncommon for all positions (denial, minimalism, benaltrism, conspiracy to mix), since reality is dialectical and the human heart is a jumble. Consider the succession of judgments formulated by an illustrious Italian philosopher: February 26, 2020: “In the face of the frenetic, irrational and completely unmotivated emergency measures for a supposed pandemic”. March 17: “a danger of getting sick that, at least for now, is not statistically even that serious”. March 20: “the country needs to go back to life, regardless of the far from unanimous opinion of virologists and improvised experts.” March 27: “Never before has we witnessed the spectacle, typical of religions in times of crisis, of different and contradictory opinions and prescriptions, ranging from the heretical minority position (also represented by prestigious scientists) of those who deny the gravity of the phenomenon to dominant orthodox discourse that affirms it ». March 28: “As Foucault demonstrated before me, governments that use the security paradigm do not necessarily function by producing the exceptional situation, but by exploiting and directing it once it occurs.” April 27: “without wishing to minimize the importance of the epidemic, however, we must ask ourselves whether it can justify measures to limit freedom that had never been taken in the history of our country”.

Within a few months, and in a single thinker, the progress of the contagion followed one another as they are described in the changing public opinion about the plague in the Betrothed. «In principle, therefore, not plague, absolutely not, for no account: it is also forbidden to utter the word. Then, pestilential fevers: the idea is admitted by skew in an adjective. Then, not real plague, that is plague yes, but in a certain sense; not a plague at all, but something for which no other name can be found. Finally, plague without a doubt, and without contrast: but another idea has already attached itself to it, the idea of ​​poisoning and evil, which alters and confuses the idea expressed by the word that it can no longer be sent back ” .

