the Rift Tour with Ariana Grande on video – Multiplayer.it

After announcing it, yesterday was the time of the Rift Tour by Ariana Grande in Fortnite. The famous singer, in fact, for three days will perform in the famous battle royale of Epic Games. Since not everyone has the opportunity to enter Fortnite and experience the event firsthand, we decided to attend the concert and publish the video.

The concerts, in fact, are not at all hours and therefore there may be people, such as Ariana Grande fans, who do not have Fortnite or cannot connect at the following times:

Show 1

Saturday, August 7th at 00:00 Italian time

Saturday, August 7th at 00:00 Italian time Show 2

Saturday, August 7th at 20:00 Italian time

Show 3

Sunday, August 8th at 06:00 am Italian time

Show 4

Sunday, August 8th at 16:00 Italian time

Show 5

Monday, August 9th at 00:00 Italian time

You can think what you want about the game, but this will definitely be one of those events that will be discussed in the years to come, as one of the first, big, cross-media projects of video games, a project capable of involving what is in effect one of the most famous singers in the world.

Loading... Advertisements

For the occasion Epic Games has mixed different game phases from the usual ones of its Battle Royale, with particular sets and, of course, a giant avatar of the Grande who sings her most famous songs. All for a show that lasts a about ten minutes.

In addition to the concert will be introduced in Fortnite the Skin by Ariana Grande as well as objects dedicated to her.