The right hug lasts between 5 and 10 seconds – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 19 – One arm on the shoulder, the other under the interlocutor’s arm and a squeeze that lasts between 5 and 10 seconds. It is this hug that gives most pleasure to those who receive it without embarrassing them according to a study coordinated by researchers from the University of London and published in Acta Psychologica.



The study sought to understand in two separate experiments how the emotions aroused by the hug were influenced by the duration of the gesture and the type of ‘grip’.



“Hugging is one of the most common types of emotional contact found in everyday life. However, little is known about the factors that influence hugging assessment and behavior,” the researchers write.



From tests conducted on almost 150 students, the duration seemed to be the factor that most affects the ability of the hug to arouse emotions, with a fleeting hug, up to 1 second, almost completely ineffective and those between 5 and 10 seconds that reach. the maximum of pleasure. As for the grips, the ‘cross’ hug proved more intense than the one with both arms around the neck. The study found that this hug mode is preferred by males. Researchers speculate that the reason may lie in the fact that it is perceived as less intimate and less romantic. (HANDLE).

