the right position to sleep so as not to aggravate the condition

Let’s see what, according to experts, is the right position to sleep if you have scoliosis. Having the correct posture even at night is important.

There scoliosis it is a condition whereby the spine is deformed. This disorder has been studied since ancient times and consists in the lateral, permanent deviation of the vertebral column associated with the rotation of the vertebral bodies. This rotation is accompanied by shortening of the muscles and deformation of the intervertebral discs.

There are different types of scoliosis based on where the curvature is located: lumbar, dorsal-lumbar, dorsal, cervico-dorsal scoliosis. Then there are also other definitions based on the primary curve or the double primary curve. Without going into too much medical detail, however, there are risk factors and symptoms of scoliosis. For this reason it is necessary to pay attention to the posture that one assumes.

Posture is not only important during the day, but it is especially important at night, when our body remains still, in theory, for many hours. We see below all the information you need to sleep correctly, in the right position.

Scoliosis: the right position to sleep

There are risk factors for scoliosis. These are age, as it occurs in most cases in adolescence. Girls are more at risk than boys, but family history is also important. Symptoms can be: uneven shoulders, uneven waist (one side higher than the other), part of the rib cage outwards.

A center specializing in the care and treatment of scoliosis has stated that there is one right position for sleeping so as not to worsen the condition. This position is the supine position, which means lying on your back and keeping your stomach pointing upwards. In this way the mattress will have no influence on the spine. The latter will remain aligned and there will be no problem.

This position is not only important for scoliosis sufferers. In fact, there are other benefits as well. For example, it reduces the pressure and compression of the chest, reduces muscle tension and, consequently, also the headache. In women it is also the best position for breast health.

Of course it is important to contact your doctor, a specialist, always follow the advice and indications given. Only in this way can you cope with problems that affect your health.