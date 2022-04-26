The right remote work position to improve productivity, health and well-being – ORH

The correct lighting, noise and temperature conditions; a chair that can be adjusted, to adapt to the person and the task to be performed; a suitable work surface; a computer preferably with a separate monitor, keyboard and mouse; and suitable psychosocial and organizational conditions, are all elements that influence visual and postural health, the ability to concentrate and comfort and well-being. This is revealed by the Ergonomics Guide for Remote Work prepared by the Biomechanics Institute of Valencia (IBV), in collaboration with the Spanish Association of Occupational Prevention Services (Aespla).

As we have been able to see in these last two years, the transfer of the workplace outside the office implies many changes in the way of organizing and relating. Although we must not forget that, in the end, it is still a job, and as such affects the productivity, health and well-being of each worker.

Because in office positions, the type of lighting, the intensity of the light, as well as many other factors (noise, temperature, etc.), are evaluated by the occupational risk prevention services, with the aim of knowing if they comply with current regulations or if an intervention by the company is necessary.

Practical recommendations

But at home it is each worker who has to ensure that each of these aspects is correct. And it is that teleworking brings many benefits, both for the company and for the worker. However, it can also carry risks that must be taken into account; especially those associated with the ergonomic aspects derived from the adoption of static postures and the inadequacy of the work teams, and the psychosocial and organizational components.

Precisely, the guide presented during the Meeting by Laboralia 2022, It has been prepared in order to facilitate the knowledge and application of the necessary recommendations, in order to adapt the workplace at home, or in another environment different from the classic office. With practical recommendations structured in five main blocks:

Environmental conditions.

The space in which the work is carried out must be isolated as much as possible, without disturbance or noise and with a continuous noise level as low as possible. Between 23-26ºC in summer and 20-24ºC in winter, with humidity between 40% (in winter) and 65% (in summer). Since working with an unsuitable temperature can cause colds or discomfort. The lighting level in the task development area should be sufficient to read and write comfortably and not so high that it causes glare (direct or reflected), loss of contrast on the screen, or excessive contrast with the rest of the room. work environment. And we should avoid sitting so that a window or point of artificial light is behind us, as it can produce annoying shadows and indirect glare.



The adoption of the appropriate conditions prevents physical, visual or mental discomfort, and avoids the appearance of problems derived from the lack of ergonomics, which have a personal, business and social cost.

