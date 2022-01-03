the Right rises, Macron takes it away- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

The change under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris lasts only a few hours: Marine Le Pen appeals to the Council of State, for the Gaullist Valrie Pcresse outrage against national identity

from our correspondent

PARIS – The European flag under the Arc de Triomphe has already been lowered, the first controversy of the year that lasted a few hours, however enough to show how much the French electoral campaign will be played on symbols and how much Europe has become – in spite of itself – an instrument in the race for the Elysée. From 1 January 2022 it is up to France to ensure the six-monthly rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, and the head of state Emmanuel Macron seems determined to use this circumstance to relaunch integration and found a true European sovereignty, in line with the policy he has always supported in recent years since the evening of his victory, on 7 May 2017, when he wanted to cross the courtyard of the Louvre on the night of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, the European anthem.

After Brexit disrupted the calendar of European presidencies, the Czech Republic had made itself available to trade with Paris to prevent the vote for the Elysée – 10 and 24 April 2022 – from falling right in the middle of the French semester. Macron, however, preferred to keep his commitment, to make the EU presidency the decisive moment for the end of his first term and also of his electoral campaign (although he has not officially re-nominated yet). Thus, last December 9, a big press conference to illustrate the stages of the European semester to the international press; continuous interventions by ministers to underline the epochal importance of the event; Eiffel Tower and Elysée Palace illuminated in blue, the color of Europe; And on the night between Friday 31 December and Saturday 1 January a huge blue flag with the 12 stars appeared under the Arc de Triomphe, in place of the French flag that usually flies on official occasions.

The European flag had already appeared in 2008, under Sarkozy, but on that occasion alongside the national flag. This time the bleu-blanc-rouge been set aside, albeit for a few hours, and this it provoked the outrage of right-wing and far-right candidates – that is the only ones for now able to worry Macron – and also of the exponents of France Insoumise (radical left). Marine Le Pen spoke of provocation and announced an appeal to the Council of State. Eric Zemmour protested against the outrage, and Gaullist Valrie Pcresse (perhaps the most dangerous opponent for Macron) denounced the cancellation of the French identity.

Yesterday the European flag disappeared: according to the schedule, assures the Elysée, who initially spoke of a few days of presence under the Arc de Triomphe. Marine Le Pen and the others cheer as if they have succeeded in repelling an enemy invasion, and Macron finds himself having to deal with an undesirable effect of his courageous pro-European choice: Europe, so closely associated with the person of the president in office, could become a collateral victim of the campaign for the Elysée, rejected by the many French who will not vote for Macron (ie the majority, at least in the first round).