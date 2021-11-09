The right-wing joke convinced that millionaire actors and singers seek visibility from them

First there was Fedez at the concert on May 1st. His denunciation of the obstruction of the Zan (rip) bill and of the pressures in Rai not to let him speak received criticism from all sides, but it was Lega and FdI who realized that the winning comment was to point out the rapper’s reaction as a sinister search for visibility (see the Northern League senator Simone Pillon in the various subsequent altercations, but, outside the party, also the comic duo Pio and Amedeo, although not even Renzi is missing). In line with the eternal populist suspicion and taste for conspiracy, since then every move by Fedez in support of the bill became the irresistible temptation of a poor obscure to the most and desperately in need of attention.

That we can say this of a celebrity with 13 million followers on Instagram alone and thousands of plays per second on Spotify and get away with it in front of the court of the sense of reality is nothing new for the sides of Meloni and Salvini, who certainly cannot be said to lack the taste for nonsense or the satisfaction of being able to wallow in the parody of oneself by finding the electorate on their side. But it is becoming a habit.

The new chapter of this little theater features rapper Ghali, who, during the Milan-Inter match last Sunday, lashed out at Matteo Salvini, present in the stands. To unleash the rage of the celebrity, this time from 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone and with a new single in the chart (Wallah), was seeing the leader of the League cheering for the goal of another “black like me, like so many of those you kill at sea” – at least according to the reconstruction of Dagospia.

Salvini’s reply – who was present with his son – has the tone of those unpunished answers that were said in high school to make the classmate go the wrong way when the teacher caught you out: “Why so much wickedness my boys ? Just to look for some notoriety? Let’s love each other. ” While it is true that for losing his temper with Salvini Ghali he had his 48 hours as an involuntary leader of the left on Twitter – once in Live propaganda on La7 there was a sofa with the hardbacks of all those who had earned this title – it is the leader of the Carroccio who has obtained an extra altar of visibility. In times of meager electoral and social results and internal dissensions, it is not just to appear again on the notice boards of those who until now had managed to ignore the news on the League in the post Zan ddl.

The right has a problem with accusing super-followers of chasing notoriety: it is too tempting to do without. Maybe it appeals to a type of public so bad-tempered – or obtuse – that it lightly denies the fame of the star system. It will be that it responds to that need to deny the evidence as an instrument of torture against the opponent: that “gnawing” which in pentastellated times consisted in attaching a photo of the Maalox under any comment of the political counterpart on Twitter. However, we know, Giorgia Meloni reached the peak.

It helps to repeat it, at least if you appreciate the Italian comedy. When Richard Gere was admitted among the witnesses of the Open Arms-Salvini trial, the Roman leader, with equally Roman pride, tweeted: “But how credible can a nation be in which an actor seeking visibility is allowed to testify against a former Minister of the Republic mocking our institutions? Are we truly beyond the limit of decency “.

In a parallel universe where Hollywood has a nuclear arsenal and is interested in what is said on social media in Italy, we would have already been invaded by an army led by Julia Roberts and the actors of the Marvel multiverse. The lists compiled by the users who gathered Oscars and millionaire collections of Gere’s films were of no use: Meloni never admitted the nonsense. If anything, it has become yet another humanizing pop pill with which the leader turns into “very nice” by short circuit. As it was in 2019 with the ditty of “I am Giorgia”, by now so identifying that it has lost all satirical power and passed to an involuntary propaganda tool.

However, the problem of the right with the visibility of these “strangers” gives wonderful memes. The Instagram channel @ aqtr.official, Daily Updates from the Third Republic, managed to produce a thriving stream of excerpts from fictitious interviews with Richard Gere, whom he thanks for the notoriety begged in Italy, while the screens in which the Brazilian populist Bolsonaro, president in the smell of crimes against humanity, he patches the name of Salvini – his admirer – in Salvati.

As a demonstration, however, of how much the “visibility” discourse has taken above all in a certain demographic range, one cannot fail to mention the joke that has become viral by the Campaign Cousins, a historic band that has physiologically (or better, even here demographically) taken up the “long windy road” – “the long and winding road” the Beatles sang melancholy – of sunset. They are indeed looking for visibility: among the last concerts last August in the Pistoia international one and in Sparanise. On Facebook they invited the Maneskin, fresh from the opening at the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas and yesterday live toEllen Show from the studios of LA, to stop copying their costumes: a dissing so little credible as to fall into the cringe (see, embarrassment) and have short-circuited with this train of “visibility”.

It’s a bit like in that giant domino meme, where the first tile is the story of the Chinese bat (debunked) that brings Covid; somewhere in between is the Open Arms process; then the country cousins; in the end Ghali who seeks visibility from Salvini by imitating Richard Gere.