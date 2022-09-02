The Rings of Power’, but fans are only complaining about the second episode which was initially successful

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The most expensive deal on Amazon seems to be off to a bit of a rocky start.

Slow from Amazon Prime Customers hoping to see the luxury streaming service “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” when it landed Thursday night took to social media to complain that only the second episode was available.

The first two episodes were supposed to air on Amazon starting at 9 p.m. ET, but Twitter was full of fans who said there was a problem.

Someone tweeted shortly after the episodes became available: “Prime Video screwed it up so much that Rings of Power episode 2 ended, but not episode 1.”

UNSAFE TERMS CLAIMS ABOUT ‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ SERIES DISAPPOINTED BY AMAZON STUDIOS AS ‘INACQUATE’

other books, “Rings of Strength I really got off to a bad start…I guess I started with episode 2???? »

A third said: “Why is Rings of Power Episode 2 available but not Episode 1?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!” “Come, I want a reassuring lady.”

Another complained, “Only the second episode premiered, which was before 9 p.m.”

Another wrote with a screenshot of the problem: “Ready to watch The Rings of PowerPrimeVideo and I don’t have the option to play the first episode on my phone or TV.”

Another said: “My roommate is angrily yelling at his Alexa and demanding to know why Force Episode 2 is available and not Episode 1.”

One fan even posted a Mimi Gollum pleading, “Give us a chance honey. Give us a chance!”

The screenshots of the first episode seem to say “This Episode is unavailable.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is and it appears to have been fixed within an hour.

Rings of Power is a prequel series that takes place before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The 8-episode season of “The Rings of Power” is said to have cost the company an estimated $715 million, making it the most expensive series ever.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, and filming will begin in October.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.