The rings of power, George RR Martin reveals his favorite

MADRID, May 24. (CultureLeisure) –

Summer will say goodbye with the aroma of fantasy. Poniente and Middle-earth will monopolize television prominence with the premieres of ‘The House of the Dragon’ Y ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. The HBO Max fiction will be launched on August 21while Amazon Prime Video will do it on september 2. Before this duel, George RR Martin is very clear about which of the two he hopes will win.

The author of the literary saga ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ attended the Santa Fe Literary Festival and he did not hesitate to answer the question of which is his favorite. “I’ve read several articles about it. Ever since the dates for both were announced I was like, ‘Oh. The battle for fantasy supremacy!’ It’s ‘The Rings of Power’ versus ‘The House of the Dragon’. Who will win?”, stated Martin to Insider. “I don’t know why they always have to do these things,” she added.

It was at that moment when declared support for the prequel to ‘Game of thrones’. “I hope that both series succeed with the public. What happens is that I’m competitive, so I hope it’s ‘The House of the Dragon’ the one with the most success. If ‘Rings of Power’ wins six Emmys, I want ‘La Casa sel Dragon’ to win seven. However, all this is good for fantasy. I love the genre, as well as science fiction. I want more shows like this,” he noted.

‘The House of the Dragon’ is set 200 years earlier of what happened in ‘Game of thrones’ and narrates the fratricidal war that took place in the Targaryen House and in which they were involved the ancestors of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The fiction, which already has confirmed a second seasonstars Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon) and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower).

On the other hand, ‘The Rings of Power’ is located to the beginning of the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events related in the trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and narrates the forging of the rings that give the saga its titleas well as the rise of Sauron, the Dark Lord, the epic story of Númenor and the last alliance of elves and men. Is starred by Morfydd Clark (Galadirel), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Will Fletcher, Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir) and Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), among others.