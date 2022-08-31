The Rings of Power: Series Character Guide

At last! “The Rings of Power“, The most anticipated series of 2022 is about to premiere, and we can’t wait anymore. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” tells the story of how twenty magical rings were forged in the Second Age of Middle-earth at the instruction of a mysterious stranger named Annatar. Considered the Lord of Gifts, he is not trusted by many who know him, and the beings of Middle-earth will soon discover why their wariness of him is warranted.

The cast of this incredible series was meticulously chosen, as this important story and each of its characters play an important role in the telling of the great adventure tales of J. R. R. Tolkien. The series is coming to Prime Video on September 2, 2022, and we’ve already seen some exciting footage from the show. So, without further ado, here are the characters from the series and the incredible actors and actresses who will bring them to life.

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

High King Gil-galad, son of Orodreth, House of Finarfin, High King of the Elves of the West, is the last Noldor king Middle-earth will see. Gil-galad was given the title of High King as the respected ruler of both the Noldor Elves and the Sindar. This great ruler, in times of great danger, will go on to form the Last Alliance of Elves and Menwaging war against Sauron.

Before being crowned High King, Gil-galad’s father ruled over Minas Tirith of Tol Sirion, which fell to Sauron in the First Age. During this age, Gil-galad and Elrond are approached by a stranger, who calls himself Annatar and teaches the elves how to make Rings of Power. Puzzled, Gil-galad is suspicious of Annatar’s motives, and as he and the kingdom of Middle-earth soon discover, their suspicions of him have good reason.

Benjamin Walker, known for playing Abraham Lincoln in “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” he will take on the important role of High King Gil-galad. Walker recently appeared in the adventure film “The King’s Daughter,” where he took on the role of the charming Captain Yves opposite Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

One of the greatest Elves of Middle-earth is Galadriel, though she is also known as the Lady of the Woods of Lothlórien. Galadriel was born in the Years of the Trees, before the First Age. Daughter of a Noldor prince, she and her husband Celeborn ruled over a group of Elves under Gil-galad and met the strange Annatar, Lord of Gifts, joining in the creation of the Rings of Power. Galadriel gave birth to Nenya, one of the three elven rings of power. In her third age, after the great battle against Sauron, Galadriel was one of the most powerful Elves left.

Portrayed by Cate Blanchett in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” movies, the role of Galadriel in the Prime Video series will be taken over by Morfydd Clark, who, with his striking gaze, is often seen in science pieces. fiction and period. You may recognize her from her role as Ella’s Georgina in the 2016 film “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.” The actress from “His Dark Materials” She is currently preparing for her role as Ophelia in the upcoming modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Written to seem eternal, with a face that was written with the memory of things both happy and sad, Elrond, Lord of Rivendell, captain and herald of Gil-galad, is a mighty elven ruler in Middle-earth. Elrond led the War of the Elves and Sauron in the Second Agealthough his forces were too small and the captain was forced to withdraw.

Arriving at Rivendell, his forces and those of Gil-galad struck down the army besieging the ethereal place. After the battle, Elrond held the first White Council, where it was decided that Elrond would become Lord of Rivendell, and Gil-galad presented him with Vilya, the Blue Ring of Power.

Elrond was previously played by “Matrix” actor Hugo Weaving. In the “Rings of Power” narration, the role will be assumed by Robert Aramayo. Aramayo recently appeared on “The King’s Man”, in which he played Sergeant Major Atkins. He is also no stranger to the fantasy genre, as he previously played a young Ned Stark on “Game of Thrones.”

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Isildur, the Elendil’s eldest son, founded and ruled Gondor with his brother Anárion. Born in the Second Age, Isildur is the descendant of power-hungry men who yearned for eternal life. As King of Gondor, Isildur, along with his army and his three elder sons, took up arms against the tyrant Sauron in the War of the Last Alliance.

As Gil-galad and Elendil, High King of the Dúnedain, battle Sauron, Isildur takes the hilt of Elendil’s broken sword and cuts the One Ring from Sauron’s hand. After his death, the One Ring is lost in the marshes of the Gladden Fields, and is later found by a hobbit, triggering the story of Frodo and the Fellowship of the Ring.

Maxim Baldry will take on the role of the power-hungry Isildur in “The Rings of Power.” Starting his career at just nine years old, Baldry has appeared in the well-known British television series “Skins” and “Doctor Who”, although he is most recognizable for his role as Ed in the 2019 Christmas movie “Last Christmas”.

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Celebrimbor, Noldorin prince of the House of Fëanor, was a ruler of the kingdom Eregion and a master blacksmith. Under the guidance of the Stranger Annatar, Celebrimor forges the three Elven Rings of Power, Nenya, Vilya, and Narya, which, unbeknownst to the smith, are magically linked to the One Ring, and the wearers could be influenced by Sauron.

The role of the cautious blacksmith will be taken on by Charles Edwards, an accomplished actor who began his career in 1988. Edwards is known for his recurring role as Martin Charteris on the Netflix series, “The Crown,” as well as his role in “The Witches”in which he plays the rude and pushy Mr. Jenkins.

Daniel Weyman as the Stranger

A mysterious stranger to the people of Middle-earth, Annatar, as he calls himself, he brings with him powerful information about the forging of the rings of power. The powerful magic that binds the rings can seal the fate of Middle-earth, as we well know.

The dark and mysterious stranger will be played by “Gentleman Jack” actor Daniel Weyman. Weyman, known for his recurring role as Max Thorndyke on the BBC series “Silent Witness”is also a voice actor and takes on roles in podcast series like Tommies and “The Sandman.”

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot

Elanor Brandyfoot, known as Nori, is a hobbit of Harfoot descent. Born in the Second Age, she discovers a mysterious person lurking near where a meteor crashed to earth. East non-canon character was created for the series.

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

Prince Durin IV of the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-Dum, a descendant of the three Durin kings, is considered to be a reincarnation of the legendary dwarf king Durin I, like those who preceded him. In the Second Age, Durin IV wore the Ring of Power that was passed down to him by Durin III.

Owain Arthur will put on the pounds of wig and beard necessary to become his character, Prince Durin IV. Arthur has had many recurring roles on television series throughout his acting career, appearing on shows like “A Confession,” “Casualty,” “Hard Sun,” and more.

Lenny Henry as Zadok Burrows

Sadoc Burrows, a Harfoot Hobbit born in the Second Age, may be investigating the mysterious person at the meteorite site along with Nori. Zadok is also a non-canon character created for the series.

The Harfoot Hobbit will be played by Lenny Henry. Henry, an English-born actor of Jamaican descent, began his career in 1974, receiving small roles in such television series as “The Fosters” and “The Young Ones.” In 1986, Henry landed his own television series. series, titled “Lenny Henry Tonite,” in which he took on various characters in various comedy shorts. Most recently, Henry appeared as Daniel Barton in “Doctor Who”though he’s more recognizable as the voice behind the talking head hanging from the Knight Bus mirror in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Bronwyn, a woman from the village of Tirharad, a village of men, is a healer who falls in love with the Silvan elf, Arondir. The character, who was created for the “Rings of Power” series, is a non-canon addition to the story.

The role of the healer Bronwyn will be played by Nazanin Boniadi, the Iranian-born actress known for her portrayal of Zahra in the historical drama, “Hotel Mumbai”, although millennial audiences will immediately recognize her as Nora, Barney’s ex-girlfriend in the series. long-running comedy, “How I met your mother”.

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

This character of the Silvan elves was created for the series “Rings of Power” and therefore it’s not canon. We have yet to know what role Arondir will play in the great battle for Middle-earth, but he has received a lot of criticism for being colored.

Ismael Cruz Cordova will take on the role of Arondir. Cruz Cordova began his career with the 2003 Spanish-language drama “Stray Bullet.” In 2011, he took on a recurring role on the television series “The Good Wife,” playing the character of Jimmy Patrick. Most recently, the actor appeared on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”taking on the role of the Twi’lek mercenary Qin.

Do you know them?

