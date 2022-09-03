The Rings of Power’, the adaptation of the million

VOD News brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+… And finally The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power see the light There are no more words… or not?

Amazon Prime Video hits the ball with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerthe most ambitious series in history… and this has only just begun.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the long-awaited adaptation of the world that JRR Tolkien invented by Amazon. Eye, adaptation of the world, not of the stories, much less of the style and soul of Tolkien that with such skill -and, even so, with numerous errors and licenses that did not touch, no matter how applauded they were- transferred Peter Jackson to the big screen two decades ago. Although they try, they try; at times it even seems to achieve it… until a smug or stupid dialogue, when not a pilgrim scene worthy of the heap of Hollywood popcorn, takes you out of your reverie.

With everything, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is the adaptation of the million, or rather the hundreds of millions that the technological giant has spent on production, something that is generally noticed with admiration from the first moment of viewing. In that aspect, the visual, the two episodes that have been broadcast are not only the best that has ever been seen on the small screen, but it is up there with the best that is done on the big screen… with nuances, well, neither not even a huge budget can camouflage an artistic direction that is sometimes brilliant, sometimes so overloaded and unnatural, that it is excessive.

So we have a generally very positive aspect, such as a technical bill that runs between notable and outstanding, and a negative one, such as passing Tolkien through the triumphal arch. Do not misunderstand me, if it is that you come punished by the prowoke monserga towards The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, because neither do they fully correspond to reality, nor – at least in the couple of chapters that have come out – is it a defect to be highlighted. Yes, the series has black characters everywhere, women -beyond Galadriel- lead the action as Tolkien would never have imagined…

But let’s be honest: as much as Middle-earth excites many, it is fiction, fantasy, and these kinds of details are a trifle, as long as the story is good and well written. It is my opinion, but the rejection that has caused me The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It has not been because of these things, but because of the almost total loss of the essence that Tolkien imprinted on his universe. It is what he said above: everything sounds or resembles an imitation that falls short of the original and, therefore, without its magic. Nevertheless…

However, if we abstract and leave aside the novels and the first trilogy of films, we are faced with a lavish product, directed with excellence by JA Bayona (The impossible, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) who, judging by the rhythm and the filling, steals the limelight from the creators themselves, and who still has a long way to go. Five seasons by contract, to be exact, and barring a disaster, something that is not expected to happen, he can still give many surprises. So I won’t say anything more…until the first season is over.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power it is a laudable attempt at something yet to be determined. He deserves the benefit of the doubt, even when Tolkien’s legacy on which he relies is reduced to a set and a bunch of well-known names, more for those who have delved into the imagination of the English author, than for those who have as their only reference the movies. The first, of course. It’s funny, because even though The Hobbit It was a bit of a disaster, they have much more of Tolkien than the present occurrence (obviously, being as they are an adaptation of the novel).

HBO Max is also premiering and in addition to a controversial documentary series, one of the most popular biopics of the moment is brought directly from theaters (it can still be seen in theaters)… (and several of Álex de la Iglesia’s movies)

The return of the king, yes, but of the king of rock. that’s about it Elvisa biopic starring Austin Butler (The Shannara Chronicles) and Tom Hanks to mixed reviews, but more positive reception.

More exclusive content:

The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Corruption (T1). “A scandal tears down the Hammer family’s perfect facade. From rape to deception… the family’s dark secrets are finally out in the open.”

And there is no more. Netflix brings a lot of forgettable stuff, though if you don’t want to rack your brain digging, the devil in ohio, He passed through here Y you are not special It is what is giving the most to talk about, although it is not much.

Exclusive content:

fake IDs (T1). Young friends Zoe and Becca decide to create their own fake ID emporium. But when the business starts to take off, their life as criminals becomes very real.”

(T1). Young friends Zoe and Becca decide to create their own fake ID emporium. But when the business starts to take off, their life as criminals becomes very real.” Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (T2). “A teenage rabbit who wants to be a real samurai joins a group of warriors with whom he protects his city from yokai monsters, ninjas, and evil aliens.”

(T2). “A teenage rabbit who wants to be a real samurai joins a group of warriors with whom he protects his city from yokai monsters, ninjas, and evil aliens.” detox (T1). “After realizing they have a toxic relationship with the internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: go device-free for 30 days.”

(T1). “After realizing they have a toxic relationship with the internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: go device-free for 30 days.” the devil in ohio (T1). “A psychiatrist determined to protect a young patient on the run from a mysterious cult takes the girl in, risking her own life and the lives of her family in doing so.”

(T1). “A psychiatrist determined to protect a young patient on the run from a mysterious cult takes the girl in, risking her own life and the lives of her family in doing so.” Eva and Beba and the ghost of the girls’ bathroom . “Cold white mist, rumbling pipes, and a creepy voice coming out of the drain. Is the school bathroom haunted? Eva and Beba investigate the case!”

. “Cold white mist, rumbling pipes, and a creepy voice coming out of the drain. Is the school bathroom haunted? Eva and Beba investigate the case!” Eve and Beba . “When Beba discovers that her neighbor Eva de Ella has a gift for magic, the two team up to cast a spell on Beba’s older sister and make her dance…forever!”

. “When Beba discovers that her neighbor Eva de Ella has a gift for magic, the two team up to cast a spell on Beba’s older sister and make her dance…forever!” Eva and Beba: Condemned to dance . «Eva and Beba sign up for ballet class, but they soon discover that they will have to dance in front of hundreds of people. It’s time to scramble… tout de suite!

. «Eva and Beba sign up for ballet class, but they soon discover that they will have to dance in front of hundreds of people. It’s time to scramble… tout de suite! minstrels festival . “An unexpected reunion between an itinerant musician and his son opens up old wounds as they embark on a long journey together to a troubadour festival.”

. “An unexpected reunion between an itinerant musician and his son opens up old wounds as they embark on a long journey together to a troubadour festival.” I Am a Killer (T3). “In this documentary series, several murderers on death row give first-person accounts of the chilling crimes they committed.”

(T3). “In this documentary series, several murderers on death row give first-person accounts of the chilling crimes they committed.” I Am a Killer: Released (T1). “In this spinoff of the docuseries ‘I am a Killer’, a convict avoids execution and re-enters society 30 years after committing a murder. And he confesses something.

(T1). “In this spinoff of the docuseries ‘I am a Killer’, a convict avoids execution and re-enters society 30 years after committing a murder. And he confesses something. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (T2). “Cameras follow four hilarious Bollywood hotties as they juggle jobs, friendships and families.”

(T2). “Cameras follow four hilarious Bollywood hotties as they juggle jobs, friendships and families.” the village of love . “Julie’s dream trip to Verona seems to go awry when she discovers that the villa she has rented is already occupied by an (annoyingly) handsome stranger.”

. “Julie’s dream trip to Verona seems to go awry when she discovers that the villa she has rented is already occupied by an (annoyingly) handsome stranger.” flirt with family (T1). “While living in a luxurious villa, several single brothers help each other find their soul mates (and maybe win a $100,000 prize).”

(T1). “While living in a luxurious villa, several single brothers help each other find their soul mates (and maybe win a $100,000 prize).” He passed through here . “A graffiti artist who breaks into the homes of the rich uncovers a twisted secret in a basement, sparking events that endanger the ones he loves.”

. “A graffiti artist who breaks into the homes of the rich uncovers a twisted secret in a basement, sparking events that endanger the ones he loves.” Who gives more for my house (T1). “Homeowners from across the US offer their homes to four real estate investment experts for a life-changing deal.”

(T1). “Homeowners from across the US offer their homes to four real estate investment experts for a life-changing deal.” Family secrets (T1). “A couple’s wedding threatens to end in disaster as the bride and groom begin to unravel the web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.”

(T1). “A couple’s wedding threatens to end in disaster as the bride and groom begin to unravel the web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.” Secrets of the sport: Operation unsportsmanlike foul . “Years after serving time for betting on NBA games he refereed, Tim Donaghy looks back on the scandal that turned the basketball league upside down.”

. “Years after serving time for betting on NBA games he refereed, Tim Donaghy looks back on the scandal that turned the basketball league upside down.” you are not special (T1). “Life in Amaia’s new town becomes much more interesting when a rumor leads his classmates to believe that he has inherited his grandmother’s magical powers.”

(T1). “Life in Amaia’s new town becomes much more interesting when a rumor leads his classmates to believe that he has inherited his grandmother’s magical powers.” Neighbours. “After suffering a nervous breakdown, Walter leaves the city for the country. But his desire for a quiet life is frustrated by his noisy new neighbors.

Apple TV* debuts a series for teenagers…

Exclusive content:

life according to her (T1). “After an experience that changed her life, Ella, a thirteen-year-old teenager, wants to make the most of every day.”

And Disney + not even that: a little filler and pull what comes out.

