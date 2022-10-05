The Rings of Power: the volcano and why it is so important to Sauron

At this point, that volcano is a key element in the creation of Mordor, which is the realm that Morgoth’s successor, Sauron, must create so that evil can grow and reach more places in Middle-earth. Also, Orodruin it is the point where the enemy creates his own forge (like the one the elves are creating with the help of the dwarves) where he intends to create a very special “weapon”.

Shortly after the events of this chapter, Orodruin becomes the place where Sauron creates his ring, secretly and using magic to be able to control the rest of the rings which are later given to humans, dwarves and elves.

Apparently, it is a place where there is enormous evil, so only there can you create that ring that seems to have a mind of its own and has the power to corrupt anyone who dares to touch it, in addition to Sauron.

On the other hand, we know that Sauron masquerades as a character named Annatar, and this allows him to get to Celbrimborwho was looking to create something more impressive than all his ancestors, and convince him to create the various rings of power (and it is he who decides to create 3 for the elves without Sauron’s knowledge).

According to the story, after creating the ring, Sauron travels to regionwhere he ends up connecting the rest of the rings to his own, and where Celebrimbor realizes the true plan of the mysterious visitor (Annatar) who taught him how to create the rest.

The volcano is also important to the rest of the story, because since it was the place where the ring was created, it is also the only place in all of Middle-earth that it can be destroyed. Sauron knows this all along, so that’s one of the reasons why his orcs created so many tunnels, which eventually fill with lava and become a kind of protection that makes access difficult.