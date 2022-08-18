The rings of power. This was the presentation of the series on CdMx

Violet Brown

The Mexico City became Middle-earth Lord of the Rings, with the official presentation of the new series, a prequel called the rings of powerwhich will arrive on the streaming platform Prime Video next September 1, both in Mexico and in the United States.

The cast visited Mexico City; Benjamin Walker, Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Sophia Nomvete, and Ismael Cruz They paraded through the catwalk made at the Vizcaínas School, located in the Centro neighborhood, which began at 6:30 p.m. and ended at 8:00 p.m.

The cast of the series | Photo: Ariana Perez

In addition, invited Mexican artists such as Michel Duval, Gala Montes and Ela Velden they were also present during the carpet and were invited to watch the first episodes of the series.

swedish actress Morfydd Clark He made known his emotion for being part of history, since women are increasingly given greater visibility in stories as important as these.

“The truth is that for me it has been a dream to be part of such a great character in such a beautiful story. (…) So the world of Tolkien awaits us, I hope you really enjoy it as much as I do, “said the actress to MILLENNIUM.

Morfydd Clark | Photo: Ariana Perez

English Robert Aramayo He was smiling for being in Mexico, in an event that became the premiere for all of Latin America.

“The truth is that my mom was a big fan of all the movies, she showed me everything and I grew up watching them, so later I became that fan. Now that I am in the series it has been wonderful, transforming myself into a character that they have to see; I don’t want to tell you much, but I do have to say that I am more than happy”, emphasized Robert.

Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz, whom we have also seen in series like The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman, he returns to streaming platforms with a story that explores the second age of Middle-earth. In addition to the fact that she represents Latinos in the production of Prime Video.

“I want to show Latinos that it can be done; It is difficult to say that the doors have been opened because it is really difficult to grow in the industry, since there is still a lot to accomplish. My message is that I want to represent the entire community in productions around the world,” said Ismael.

Ishmael Cruz | Photo: Ariana Perez

The story is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit Y The Lord of the rings, by JRR Tolkien, and will take viewers back to a time when the greatest powers.

keys The series is planned to have five seasons. The first of them has eight episodes, an amount that will possibly be repeated in subsequent seasons. The most expensive series in history They will initially cost a billion dollars. It is known that the New Zealand government has estimated production costs at 462 million dollars for the first part.

