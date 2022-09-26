The Río Piedras Campus of the UPR postpones its restart of classes until next Monday due to power problems

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

The Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) postponed its restart of classes this afternoon until next Monday, October 3, due to problems with its internal electricity infrastructure. The return to academic work was originally scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday.

Although the Campus was energized last Monday night, the impact of Hurricane Fiona kept 25% of the buildings on the main campus of the public university system without electricity.

“We understand that we can start tomorrow, but I make the exception that we have a meeting at 1:00 in the afternoon with the engineers to see the status, the last section of certain areas that we have left to energize and obviously first energized. and then we sprinkle”said earlier the doctor Angelica Varela Llavonainterim rector of the Rio Piedras campus, in an interview with this medium.

The General Council of Students (CGE) of the Rio Piedras campus reported, through a publication on Twitter, that the rector confirmed to the body, by phone call, the decision to postpone the restart until next Monday. This media requested the official communication from the university administration.

The new day He toured the campus on Monday to observe the damage and impact of the hurricane. The dean of administration of the Campus, Anaisa Lopez Cedresadvanced to this medium that the preliminary damage report reached $3.5 millionincluding damage to equipment, flooding, leaks, debris removal, parts of the station and substations within the campus and the costs of repairs to the internal electrical infrastructure, which were preliminarily estimated at $180,000.

López specified that initially a fault was identified in a transmission line that was repaired, but at the time of evaluating the repair it was found that there were about 25 broken machetes or switches. At this afternoon’s meeting the engineers were going to determine if it was possible to complete those repairs today.

The Rio Piedras campus is made up of some 160 buildings and structures, López said. Of those, 75% had electricity this afternoon, but within the remaining 25% there are buildings such as the Biology Research Center -Julio García Díaz building- which houses research projects and experiments that require the use of specialized equipment such as freezers. These investigations – in danger every time the electricity service is interrupted – raise millions in external funds to the UPR, at a time when the system faces historical and dramatic budget cuts.

“We work with many tissue samples that we have accumulated, or environmental samples that we keep frozen so that they do not degrade and, if they are lost, sometimes years of work is lost, especially of the students who are doing the master’s degree and the doctorates”, explained Dr. José García Arrarás, professor and researcher of the Campus’s Department of Biology.

García reported that, after the Julio García Díaz building was partially energized with a generator, the equipment had a failure last Tuesday that caused “a run and run” of researchers and students, who were forced to temporarily store their experiments. to the Molecular Sciences Research Center of the UPR, which is outside the Rio Piedras campus.

Only two of García’s research projects bring the UPR Río Piedras Campus $5 million in external funds. The professor is also in charge of four student training projects, “which are stopped because the students cannot come to work until the (electrical power) situation is stabilized,” said the professor.

Dr. Carmen Maldonado, director of the Department of Biology, recalled that in said building -which operates with a generator that has no shelter or a second team that provides rest space- is where the greatest biomedical research management is carried out in the Campus. . During last Tuesday’s crash, “We spent several hours without the electrical service of the plant, which generated a lot of anxiety because the refrigerators that allow these samples not to be lost began to drop in temperature,” manifested.

In the same building, the laboratory of Dr. Tugrul Giray, who works on bee research projects, was flooded due to heavy rains from Fiona and unrepaired leaks in the structure’s roof. Many of these samples also had to be transported to Molecular Sciences when the electricity generator failed, said Dr. José Luis Agosto Rivera, who works with Giray.

That was the second transfer, because in a preventive manner they had already taken samples from the Faculty of Natural Sciences, since the generator in that building had been out of order since before Hurricane Maria five years ago. “All the samples of bees that we had in the Genetics Laboratory, which is there in Natural Sciences, we had to transfer them here, because here we have a plant, there the plant has been damaged for years,” August Rivera noted.

In the same direction, Dr. Carla Restrepo, who directs the Ecology research laboratory and who also had to transport samples -first to the Julio García Díaz building and then to Molecular Sciences-, criticized the lack of support and communication on the part of the Dean of Research of the Campus, whose dean is Carlos González.

“I am super sensitive to these things because I work with resilience and natural disturbances. One expects a kind letter from an institution saying, how are you? Is there anything we can help you with? For people who have research projects, where we have to respond in some way with money, is anything offered to them? Do they have any problems? Zero communication from the Research Dean of this University to know how many reagents were lost, how many samples were lost, what they need”denounced Restrepo, who attended this medium while cleaning the laboratory she directs herself.