The Riojan Luis Alonso Martínez achieves one of the 35 best marks of the MIR

SHARE TWEET WHATSAPP E-mail

There is not a single health counselor in the seventeen autonomous communities who has not pronounced so far this legislature that “there are no doctors.” Seen this way, completing the Medicine degree does not seem like a bad way to find a job opportunity (the working conditions of doctors admits debate), but if the student also manages to complete the MIR with a good grade, the ground is even more flattened.

Therefore, if the directors give themselves cakes to get qualified personnel for their hospitals and health centers, Luis Alonso Martínez starts in a more than advantageous position in the ‘auction’ of doctors.

The student from La Rioja, who has completed his studies at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra (UNAV), has obtained the 32nd best mark in Spain in the Internal Resident Medical Examination (MIR), convened by the Ministry of Health and the that more than 13,000 applicants have attended in search of one of the 8,188 places in the running.

In the absence of a Faculty of Medicine on its own land for Riojan students, neighboring Navarra is presented as a good destination in which to obtain good training, based on the results of the last MIR. Not in vain, seven of the UNAV students have managed to sneak into the top one hundred exam grades: Leire Sancho Martín (from Astrain) has achieved 19th place; Guillermo Pablo de la Osa Hernández (from Pamplona), on the 31st; Luis Alonso Martínez from La Rioja, number 32; Javier Faus Cotin (from Valencia), 51; Carlos Blasco Fernández from Soria, 62; Burgos Rut Fernández Bezanilla, 69; and Gabriela Uriarte Zavala (from Guipúzcoa), number 100.