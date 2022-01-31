the rip-off of deadlines and the tax authorities ruin you as well

The car tax in 2022 will have to be the subject of particular attention by Italian taxpayers and especially those who hate it.

The car tax, as we know very well, is a tax detested by citizens and it is one of those many taxes that make the car really practically a kind of luxury by now. Continuous price increases on petrol, fraudulent insurances (by the way, check here if yours is really valid) make the car less and less sympathetic to Italians. It must also be said that the truce with the tax authorities established in the past two years is definitely over. In this 2022 we must forget about extensions and tolerances. Let’s see what happens with the deadlines. The deadline mechanism returns to the usual one. Consequently, the deadline for paying the car tax is the end of the month following that of enrollment.

Here’s how the stamp attracts the taxman

This is a strange peculiarity of this tax since it does not have a single deadline for everyone but varies according to the “zodiac sign” of the car. There are also the lucky ones who do not pay the stamp and belong to three categories. First of all there are the cars dedicated to the transport of the disabled who rightly do not pay the tax. But vintage cars and electric cars don’t pay for it either. But this year we need to pay particular attention to the car tax and in general to the economic impact of our car because the taxman takes it in great consideration to start the checks. In fact, the taxman makes an estimate of the impact that the car has on the budget of a family or a taxpayer and if it does not appear in line with what has been declared it becomes a trigger for investigations.

Therefore the stamp duty in addition to being a blow can also be judged by the tax authorities too high compared to the declared one and start the checks.

In short, there are so many reasons to be careful of the tax.