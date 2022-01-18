The Ripple housing module project that finds solutions for urban building expansion

Behind the Ripple project, the zero-consumption house designed by a group of Dutch students and researchers, there is not only a sustainable building with reduced consumption and dispersion. There is also the ambition to transmit values ​​and principles for the protection of the environment (and an app that rewards if these are satisfied).

Behind the project of the zero consumption house designed in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, there is a large one ambition: to lead more and more people to think that it is possible to design and build with high quality standards, while respecting theenvironment.

The house in question is called Ripple, an English term which translated into Italian means “ripple”. The project studied at the University of Eindhoven, in fact, seems to be able not only to modulate and adapt to any urban context, but to become an example for the sector ofsustainable building.

But let’s start from the beginning, when some VIRTUe students and researchers of theUniversity of Technology of Eindhoven, have committed themselves to developing a housing system innovative, efficient and of high quality.

The structure of the project is that of a module that can be adapted to multiple contexts and therefore can represent a possible one solution to the ever more dominant urban expansion; just think that since it is a small module it can also be designed to be placed on the flat roof of some buildings that already exist.

In designing Ripple attention was focused on consumption and dispersions, obviously to be reduced as much as possible. In addition to the use of photovoltaic panels placed on the roof and integrated on the facades, the project employs a intelligent system, called EQUI, able to distribute energy consumption during the day in the most economical way: so while the washing machines are programmed at night because it costs less, even the heating system it is adjusted based on the presence or absence of people in the house.

All the components and materials used for the construction of this housing module are reusable, thus significantly reducing the impact of construction on the environment. A thought that until a few decades ago certainly occupied a less decisive position in urban planning. The Ripple roof then winks at the idea that increasing urban green is one of the few viable ways to reduce air pollution: so the flat roof of each module can become a roof garden or in a Urban garden, where to produce food at zero km and promote biodiversity.

The goal of the team of scholars and researchers who worked on the project was also to convey a certainty to people sensitivity to issues related to sustainability. Thus, an app was also created that deals with imparting the principles of sustainability. The application, in fact, pushes users to prosecute energy efficiency targets and of reduction of consumption which, if achieved, are rewarded with virtual coins that can be spent within the urban “system” of Ripple modules.