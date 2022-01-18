The Ripple VS SEC lawsuit is about to end

We are finally there for Ripple? We are obviously talking about the long lawsuit in which the company it manages is opposed $ XRP to SEC. A process that we have followed in all jokes on these pages – and that ad April, at least according to some, it could finally come to an end.

It is the opinion of Jeremy Hogan, a biased lawyer who has always offered insight very valuable regarding this lawsuit. That if it were to close ad April it would mean an authentic rebirth for Ripple.

For Ripple, the lawsuit could close soon

Only 3 months after the case? Jeremy Hogan’s opinion

Sure, that would be great news for Ripple, which despite an important recovery compared to the lows of one year ago, can count on further room for growth.

This is the opinion of Jeremy Hogan, one of the lawyers who closely followed the lawsuit among the authority that deals with supervise on the world of markets USE And Ripple. Anything could to finish within April, given that despite the slowness of the process, in reality several important steps forward have been made. Like what we told a few days ago on these pages.

Authorization from the judge Netburn for the deposition of William Hinman represents a cat to peel not indifferent to SEC, given that the ex-director could reveal compromising details precisely for the modus operandi of the authority. Turbulent modus operandi that according to many would concern the rivalry, now dating back to some year ago versus Ethereum.

What would the closure of the lawsuit mean for Ripple?

There is a lot at stake – and not just in direct effect on price from the cryptocurrency. Because we are facing a cause that is hindering, for example listing of Ripple on the stock exchange and other steps forward for the company that would make it even more dominant in its reference niche.

We will therefore remain at the window, trying to to record any kind of movement that will concern a cryptocurrency which, as we said at the beginning, is capable of arousing very mixed feelings.

His stance against Bitcoin It is against Ethereum angered both communities, for a cryptocurrency that has always been Sui generis, in particular in relation to the management and to the attitude towards the other stars of this firmament. However, referring to an important question before closing: a boom of Ripple following the interruption of the cause versus SEC it could push all or most of the in unison sector from the cryptocurrencies alt.