The rise and fall of beauty giant Revlon

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

Before her troubles, the beauty giant was a titan of cosmetics and a major figure in popular culture.

We look at the rise and fall of the cosmetics company over the years.

Revlon, once a staple on beauty counters, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday after struggling to overcome mounting debt.

The brand became a dominant force in the industry. But in recent years it has grappled with pandemic-related sales slumps, increased competition from trendy digital native beauty brands, and logistical issues stemming from the global supply chain crisis.

The company said it expected to secure $575 million in bankruptcy financing from current lenders. While trying to reorganize and revitalize the business.

Before the current troubles, Revlon was a titan of cosmetics and a major player in popular culture. This stemmed from his flashy ad campaigns and his countless famous associates. This is the history, the rise and fall of the brand over the years.

Revlon was founded in New York in 1932 by Charles and Joseph Revson and chemist Charles Lachman.

The company began by developing a unique nail polish, which it mixed with various pigments to create a variety of shades.

As the business grew, Revlon began to invest in advertising, running its first ad in the New Yorker magazine in 1935.

In the following years, Revlon began to expand into other types of cosmetics, introducing its first lipstick in 1939.

The new lip shades were announced through the brand’s “Lips and Fingertips” campaign to build on the success of its glazes.

By 1955, sales had increased considerably and the company decided to expand globally.

For the next 20 years, Revlon sponsored the television show “The 64,000 Question.” He also hired his first brand ambassador, Lauren Hutton, in 1973.

In 1985, MacAndrews & Forbes acquired Revlon, under the leadership of Ronald Perelman.

In 1996, Revlon filed its initial public offering and went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the years that followed, Revlon continued to build momentum with a series of spectacular advertising campaigns.

Advertising was also done through interactive challenges and celebrity spokespersons, such as Halle Berry, who joined the company in 1996.

Emma Stone signed in 2011

Brand ambassadors and supporters regularly went out to promote their charity events

Among these campaigns are several charity evenings and galas and his Concert for the Rainforest Fund in 2012

The race often attracted various notables, such as Halley Berry and Dwayne Johnson.

Revlon also has a long history of helping to prepare models for the runway at major industry events such as New York Fashion Week.

Revlon

But in 2013, the difficulties began. After two years of declining business, the company left China and cut 1,100 jobs to cut costs.

In an attempt to diversify and strengthen its portfolio, Revlon acquired Elizabeth Arden in 2016 for $14 a share. The total price was 419.3 million dollars

Revlon

“It will benefit from increased scale, an expanded global footprint and a significant presence across all major beauty channels and categories, including the addition of Elizabeth Arden’s growing prestige skincare, color cosmetics and fragrances,” the companies said of the deal.

In May 2018, Ronald Perelman’s daughter, Debra, became CEO. She with it she was the first woman at the head of the beauty company.

Amid an increasingly crowded beauty counter, the brand began to struggle to keep up.

The problems continued as the pandemic hit the beauty industry; was then hit by the global supply chain crisis

In 2022, the company was too deep. In June, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, to help the brand find a “clearer path for our future growth,” Debra Perelman said in a statement.

