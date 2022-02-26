A week ago, CD Projekt RED reported through its social networks that an event was going to take place where we could see news related to the Polish company’s own titles. Many of us thought as soon as we saw the announcement in Cyberpunk 2077, and so it was, since during the event, the studio showed the new patch 1.5 along with the version of next-gen consoles, something that we had been waiting for since the launch day of the game. play.
Within an hour, CD Projekt RED let us see the version created for Xbox Series X|S, and technically we could see a significant jump from what we were able to experience with the previous generation versions. What’s more, the improvements that the new patch brought made us see that, finally, the studio was on the right trackwith aspects such as the physics or the behavior of the NPCs much more in line with what we should have seen on December 10, 2020. But all these attempts to try to “fix” the disaster that was the title at its launch have made me want talk about Cyberpunk 2077, and the rise and fall of CD Projekt RED.
Before Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED was the ally of users
With that, I mean that there was no other company that treated its users in a better way and with such transparency. Since its inception, the Polish studio had always chosen the path of transparencysince in the long run, that was going to give them a good name among the players.
And so it was: after the release of The Witcher 1 and the creation of GOG.com (CD Projekt RED’s own DRM-free gaming platform), the company released the second installment of the franchise starring Geralt of Rivia, having learned and listened to the criticism made by the fans, thus creating a work vastly superior to its predecessor.
But the real success of CD Projekt RED was obtained with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This installment meant the end of the trilogy starring the White Wolf, and with a fairly limited budget compared to other works, the talented team managed to create one of the most influential RPGs of the past decade, and for many, one of the best RPGs ever created.
CD Projekt RED not only released an excellent title, but they created two expansions that, without a doubt, are among the best paid content we have seen (the Blood and Wine expansion could be considered a small spin-off). off).
Thanks to the good work in his previous works, to his very well thought out policies for the user and to a great approach to his community, CD Projekt RED was placed among the most beloved companies in the industry, with The Witcher franchise as a flagship, and with a brilliant career ahead. But as we have discussed here several times, in this industry you can tarnish your image with very, very little, and unfortunately that is what happened to the Warsaw-based company.
Before V’s adventure through Night City, there was another blockbuster launch…
Although many of us think that Cyberpunk 2077 has been the first release that has gone very badly for them, the Polish studio already has experience in dealing with games in a “poor” state on the day of their release. Although it may surprise many of you, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt came out in a state that left much to be desired.
Corrupted games, games that did not load and a gigantic “downgrade” compared to the first videos we saw about the title, left CD Projekt RED in a pretty sticky situation. Fortunately, they were able to turn the situation around very quickly, leaving a polished title in monthsand with free DLCs and two expansions that greatly expanded the quality of the title.
Cyberpunk 2077 is, at the same time, the study’s downfall and salvation
We all know that due to poor planning, the greed of a few, the rush and a great ambition to create a gigantic game is what has led this title (and the studio in the end) to a situation that will be very hard to get out Many users cry out to CD Projekt RED to let Cyberpunk 2077 diewhile many others are crying out that, through updates and content, they create the game that everyone expected from the beginning.
Apparently, the Polish studio has not given up, since after this 1.5 patch and the new generation version, they have planned more free DLCs, more patches to fix many aspects and various expansions like the ones we saw in the last installment of Geralt of Rivia. Thus, Cyberpunk 2077 has been, as we all know, the cause of tarnishing the image of the Polish company.
But it can also be, in the future, the one that can return, if not the past image that we all had of the studio, at least a part of it. To do this, CD Projekt RED has to work on improving what we already have in the game, while in patches, new content (both paid and free) offer attractive aspects for the user. And, above all, return to being completely transparent with the user, and think very carefully about what to say and in what way (since the latest statements from the study have not been entirely correct). Only the future will tell us which path CD Projekt’s work will take, and if we will be able to enjoy Night City as promised..
