The rise and resounding fall of Boris Becker, one of the most successful tennis players in history

Boris Becker has been jailed for hiding assets to avoid paying debts. How did someone who was a tennis figure get into this situation?

On a sunny July day in 1985, a 17-year-old red-haired German kissed the golden Wimbledon trophy before an amazed crowd.

Boris Becker he was the youngest champion of the competition in the men’s category and the first without having started as seeded.

His feat invited viewers to wonder what achievements someone so young could have ahead of him.

On a cloudy afternoon, almost 37 years later, a British court Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison..

“That attitude has taken its toll”

The court found him guilty of breaching UK insolvency laws, after he filed for bankruptcy in 2017 with a debt of almost $63mmillions.

The former world number one was found guilty of hiding millions of dollars in assets to avoid meeting his debts. He was acquitted of 20 other charges.

It was an embarrassing fate for the six-time Grand Slam champion, who was nicknamed “Boom Boom” for his relentless serving.

As a player, Becker never failed to captivate viewers, especially in the UK, where he has been based since 2012.

“When I was talking to him, I got the impression that deep down Boris always felt: I’m going to be okay somehow,” says author Chris Bowers, a tennis historian who wrote the book “Boris Becker’s Wimbledon.”

“And finally, that attitude has taken its toll on him.”

Boris Becker arrives at court in Southwark, London, on April 29.

Becker’s success on the court was overshadowed by a turbulent private life and ongoing financial difficulties.

At trial, the German said he had earned a “huge amount” of money during his career, but his income had “dramatically reduced” after he retired in 1999.

And, after years mired in legal battles, his fall was as steep as his rise was swift.

“Winning Wimbledon so young and in such style made Becker an instant celebrity,” says BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller.

“Fame, of course, can be a double-edged sword, and living with that status from the age of 17 has had a significant impact on her adult life.”

Britain’s favorite German

The lightning rise from his childhood in the city of Leimen, in the southwest of Germany, to the great victory of 1985, surprised the world of tennis, including Becker himself, who stated that I intended to go to college and prepare for a professional career.

“The last thing on everyone’s mind was me becoming a professional tennis player,” he told a student newspaper in 2012.

But a series of triumphs followed: two more Wimbledon titles, two Australian Open titles and one US Open.

also won 13 Masters Series titles and one olympic gold medal in doubles.

Boris Becker in 1991.

He was the first man to play seven Wimbledon finals.

Crowds loved his chivalrous style. “He was a charismatic tennis player and for a few years, in his heyday, he was the best in the world,” says Bowers.

Becker was even dubbed “Britain’s favorite German”.

Trained Djokovic

But the tennis player himself admitted to having struggled to find his role after retiring as a player in 1999.

“It affects your self-confidence,” he later stated. “I didn’t know what to write in my passport as a profession. Former tennis player?”

Shortly after leaving the sport, his private life came under intense scrutiny in the tabloids.

His marriage to Barbara Feltus collapsed amid alleged infidelities, including one with a Russian model who later gave birth to his daughter.

Boris Becker with his then wife Barbara in Monaco in 2000.

In 2009, he announced his engagement to Dutch model Sharlely “Lilly” Kerssenberg. Nine years later they separated.

But despite all the headlines his personal life generated, Becker’s charm and wit made him a popular pundit on TV stations around the world. He worked as a commentator for the BBC at Wimbledon.

“Since retiring from tennis his life has often seemed chaotic, but he has retained that aura and presence that still makes him shine brightly when he is in a television studio or commentary box,” Fuller explains.

He published his autobiography, competed in professional poker tournaments and was for a time director of men’s tennis at the German Tennis Association. Perhaps most notable is that trained Novak Djokovic for three yearstime in which the Serbian player won six Grand Slam titles.

Diplomat of an African country

But his finances had already been under the spotlight of justice. In 2002, a Munich court fined Becker around US$315,000 and gave him a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion of US$one,8 millions.

On June 21, 2017, he filed for bankruptcy in London due to non-payment of a loan from his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

His lawyer described it as “an unsophisticated individual when it comes to finances” and the court clerk said of Becker: “he gives the impression of a man with his head buried in the sand”.

Becker in a convertible sports car in Germany in 1996.

A year later, in a strange twist, Becker declared diplomatic immunity from further attempts to go after him over the debt.

His lawyers alleged that he was a sports and cultural attaché from the Central African Republic (CAR) and, although the CAR embassy in Belgium confirmed that he had been issued a diplomatic passport, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country told a news that was false.

Becker ended up abandoning his claim of diplomatic immunity.

Pressed about his debt in 2018, Becker told the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “When you mention Boris Becker’s name, people lose their reality or sense of fact and start imagining things that aren’t quite true.”

But the facts finally caught up with the German.

Without remorse, according to the judge

In March 2022 his trial began at Southwark Crown Court.

Boris Becker appeared in the London court with his current partner, Lilian de Carvalho.

After about two weeks to present evidence, jurors found Becker guilty of theft of property, two charges of non-disclosure of assets and another of concealing debts.

As a mitigating factor, Becker’s defense team highlighted the dramatic reversal of the tennis player’s luck.

“His collapse is not just a fall from grace, it amounts to the worst public humiliation for this man,” his lawyer, Jonathan Laidlaw QC, told the court.

“Boris Becker has literally nothing and nothing remains of what was the most brilliant of sports careers, and that is rightly called nothing short of a tragedy.”

However, Judge Deborah Taylor found that Becker had shown neither remorse nor acceptance of guilt: “While I accept his humiliation as part of the process, there has been no humility,” he told her.

Despite all this, Bowers suspects that when Becker’s obituary is written, it will highlight the greatness of his sporting achievements rather than his legal disgrace.

“The day I die, people will remember his career as a tennis playerBowers says.

image source, AFP