«The rise in cases? Perhaps because the children are poorly vaccinated »- Corriere.it

The same phenomenon in England where hospitals have not filled up

He goes up the curve, but there is no reason to be alarmed ahead of time, examines the phenomenon calmly Sergio Abrignani, immunologist of the University of Milan, member of the technical-scientific committee that on March 31 will suspend its activity, just reconfirmed in the Superior Health Council. (read the updated bulletin here)

After having touched during the fourth wave (December-March) the minimum peak of Rt (which indicates how many cases a positive individual can generate) with 0.78, now this value is approaching unity. Is this a worrying sign?

No, not a clear signal. The rise is the effect of a series of factors and it is not taken for granted that it should persist. It could be a kind of temporary hump that does not affect the descent of the curve.

You talk about a number of factors. Which?

According to some observers, the increase in infections linked to the lowering of temperatures in recent days, an explanation that does not convince me. I am more likely to find the cause in the low percentage of vaccinated children aged 5-11, around 32%. It is likely that they can be a reservoir for the virus which continues to circulate and sow cases.

Can’t it be the fault of the decline in individual attention? The mind is now distracted by the horror of war and in the face of that danger the fear of the pandemic has gone into the background.

Yes, I believe there is also a psychological motivation. The pandemic continues to be a threat and we must not forget that to wear the mask a simple gesture of protection not to be forgotten even if our heart is in Ukraine.

Could Omicron’s subvariants 2 and 3 have led to this epidemic tailback?

I do not believe. The two strains, of which we do not know the spread in Italy, are very similar to Omicron 1 in terms of transmission and the ability to evade the defenses of the immune system armed by the vaccine. In subjects who received three doses the risk of developing a mild form of infection of 40%, 90% are protected from severe forms.

Do we have to look again at England where all restrictions have been abolished, including the obligation to wear a mask indoors, and in 15 days the new infections have skyrocketed from 30 thousand to 60 thousand?

It is a good thing that the intensive care units and the wards have not filled up. We will see what happens in Italian hospitals in 15 days: we will know if the increase in infections corresponds to greater pressure on health facilities. However you read the clear message. The pandemic is not over, the virus continues to circulate.

In short, there is no answer?

There is no need to be ashamed of not having answers. Instead of dwelling on the daily bulletin, the weekly bulletin will be much more indicative. So let’s wait.

Stadium capacity returned to 75%, discos reopened. Is there any connection with the new situation?

I do not believe. Even before the return to 75% of the capacity, the spectators found themselves in the stands very close and without masks.

THEthe virologist Giorgio Pal in an interview with Corriere has confirmed, on the basis of new data, the suspicion that the origin of the pandemic is a remodeled virus, accidentally escaped from the Wuhan laboratory. So not a natural spillover. What do you think?

I’m an immunologist, I don’t know how to judge. If this reconstruction were true, I would be very irritated by China’s lack of transparency. On a practical level, however, nothing would change. Wherever he was born, whether in the laboratory or through a passage from bat to man, he was a guest we did not expect as no one would have imagined witnessing a war so close to Europe.