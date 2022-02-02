the rise in prices does not stop

There is no sign of stopping the race in petrol and diesel prices, while the prices of refined products in the Mediterranean are also rising again. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, this morning Q8 and Tamoil increased the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by one cent per liter.

These are the averages of the prices communicated by the operators to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, measured at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1.806 euros / liter (+6 thousandths, 1.816 companies , white pumps 1,781), diesel at 1,680 euros / liter (+5, companies 1,688, white pumps 1,663). Petrol served at 1,931 euros / liter (+5, companies 1,983, white pumps 1,834), diesel to 1,811 euros / liter (+4, companies 1,861, white pumps 1,716). LPG served at 0.819 euros / liter (unchanged, companies 0.826, white pumps 0.811), methane served at 1.791 euros / kg (+3, companies 1.846, white pumps 1.750), LNG 2.537 euros / kg (-26, companies 2.575 euros / kg, white pumps € 2.507 / kg).

On the other hand, these are the prices on motorways: self-service petrol 1,884 euros / liter (2,099 served), self-service diesel 1,772 euros / liter (1,997 served), LPG 0.921 euros / liter, natural gas 2,049 euros / kg, LNG 2.606 euros / kg.

In Italy, filling up with a tank already costs 15 euros more than last year. The price of gasoline rises internationally as the cost of oil rises. It is almost never about immediate changes. When the cost of oil rises, the cost of gasoline slowly increases, and when the price of oil falls, the price of gasoline slowly falls. In fact, crude oil is one thing, petrol and diesel that you buy from distributors another. In addition to the value of the raw material, the costs of extraction, refining, storage, transport and the cost of final distribution affect the price at the pump. All this added to the weight of VAT and excise duties. For this reason, the price at the pump cannot be proportionate to the price of crude oil.

By cutting taxes and excise duties in Italy, the cost per liter would be lower, similar to other European countries, even without reaching the mythological 50 cents per liter which we cyclically return to talk about (price without taxes and excise duties). All countries tax fuel, Italy remains at the top of the ranking for the tax weight per liter: an impact of 1 euro per liter, according to a Federcontribuenti survey some time ago. In the United States, gasoline costs about half of what we pay for it in Italy.