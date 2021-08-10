The rise of Camila Cabello, from Fifth Harmony to her solo career

She is one of the most successful solo singers of recent years, and it must be said that, since leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello has really taken flight. This is confirmed by the fact that at the prestigious MTV VMA 2018 he won two of the most important awards: “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year”. All thanks to the song “Havana”, which made her live an amazing 2018.

The beginnings of X Factor

Camila Cabello is a very young singer. She was born in Cuba in 1997, but moved to Miami when she was only six years old. Her passion for music began at a very young age: her dream of becoming a singer was so strong that Camila even dropped out of school in 2012 to follow her artistic career. And it is precisely in 2012 that he participated in the auditions to become part of the X Factor stable and attempt the leap towards the world of mainstream music.

As was the case with the individual singers of One Direction, Camila Cabello could not pass the selections as a soloist. For this reason she was joined by four other girls – Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei – with whom she formed Fifth Harmony. The girl band had a huge success: it liked the public and the judges so much, that in 2013 it signed a contract with the prestigious Syco Music, effectively starting its rise in the world of international music.

Career with Fifth Harmony

Along with Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello released the EP “Better Together”, followed by the albums “Reflection” (released in 2015) and “7/27” (2016). The band had an international success with millions of fans around the world: their world tour sold out on several stages. In 2016, however, with an announcement that shocked many people, Camila Cabello announced her retirement from Fifth Harmony and the beginning of her solo career. The singer then explained that, having launched into a single independently, she had begun to argue with the other girls of the group, opposed to this choice. “I was just curious and wanted to learn. I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being free. I just wanted to do it myself, but it didn’t work – he said in 2016 in a long post on Twitter – It was clear that it was not possible at the same time to work on solo material and be part of the group. If someone wants to explore their individuality it is not right for other people to tell you no». Obviously his message has sparked a wave of controversy, and still between Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony there is no good blood.

Solo debut

Camila Cabello’s debut album is simply called “Camila”: released on January 12, 2018, it was positively received by audiences and critics, debuting at number one in the U.S. music charts. In the U.S. alone it has sold more than a million copies.