The rise of China and the decline of the US: which are the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education ranking

The index is a reference for students when choosing a study center.

Chinese universities are rising in their global dominance of education while US centers are falling in influence, the study shows. raking world of universities that the Times Higher Education does every year, a British institution that every year monitors the educational centers of higher levels in the world.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the seventh consecutive year while Harvard University remains in second place. The third place is occupied by the University of Cambridge, which this year rises two positions.

10 best universities in the world

  • University of Oxford, UK.
  • Harvard University, USA
  • University of Cambridge, UK.
  • Stanford University, USA
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
  • California Institute of Technology, USA
  • Princeton University, USA
  • University of California, Berkeley, USA.
  • Yale University, USA
  • Imperial College London, UK.

The raking was released on Tuesday. The 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings include 1,799 universities in 104 countries and regions.

To make its analysis, it is based on 13 performance indicators in the areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international perspective.

