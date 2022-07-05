The Rise of Gru” fills theaters with boys in suits. Why?

A Yellow Invasion: Minions

(CNN Spanish) — The premiere of “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” is being crazy in theaters thanks to hundreds of young people who come to see the movie in theaters dressed in suits? Yes, this new trend that started on TikTok and went viral has now become the main incentive for teenagers to go see the latest installment of the “Despicable Me” animated franchise.

Although it is not clear where exactly it came from, the TikTok social network is full of videos accompanied by the hashtag #Gentleminions in which groups of friends dressed in black tie are seen to watch the animated film in a movie theater as if they were It was a gala film event.

“To everyone who comes to the [estreno de] @minions in suit: we see you and we love you,” wrote Universal on his Twitter account.

“The 5-year wait is over,” reads TikTok videos where young men in suits who go to the movies seem to adopt behavior similar to that of the Minions.

i am LIVING for all the teenagers/young adults on tiktok going to see minions: rise of gru in suits, formal attire, or dressed like minions 😭 it’s so funny for no reason pic.twitter.com/vCsue0XP81 — talia (@evilvillanelle) July 2, 2022

Movie studios must be going fucking insane because people deliberately did not see Morbius due to memes and crowds of people are seeing minions due to memes https://t.co/b9t8R0bftv — Ninth Annual Dallas Mower Expo (@stapletapeworms) July 2, 2022

The wave of young people in suits who are excited to see “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” reminds us of the power of virality in social networks, as happened with the re-release of “Morbius”. After its failure at the box office, the success of a meme caused the Sony film, directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jared Leto, to be re-released in more than 1,000 theaters in the United States, although its failure continued.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” grossed an estimated $125 million domestically in the US in its four-day opening weekend, according to Universal. And if that wasn’t enough, with this the film takes the record for the biggest opening during the July 4th holiday weekend, surpassing “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”, which grossed $ 115 million in 2011.

Although the premiere is being a great boost for theaters, for some franchises the new trend is being a problem and they have had to deny entry to teenagers who arrive in suits.

In the UK, the Regal cinema chain said on its Twitter account that it currently does not allow teenagers dressed in suits to enter. “This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and their associated behavior,” says the tweet.

“Due to recent riots following the #Gentleminions trend, any group of visitors in formal attire will be denied entry to screenings of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,'” reads an announcement from a movie theater which was shared by a user on Twitter.

Other users on social networks have shared images that show how some movie theaters have turned out after these groups of teenagers came dressed in suits to see the animated film.

“This is not for gentlemen”, wrote the user cleoofffilm accompanying the image of the floor of the room full of popcorn.

The premiere of “Minions” was originally scheduled for 2020, but was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. While other family movies decided to stream, Universal saved “Minions” for theaters, a strategy that proved a winner this weekend.

“The breakout performance of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ might not have been assured, given the recent less-than-stellar results of some family movies,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore told CNN Business. “But the appeal Contained in a perfectly executed big-screen creation, the undisputed story of the goofy Minions was the perfect cinematic hook for kids and parents alike.”

With information from Frank Pallotta