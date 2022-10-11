The rise of osteopathy in Spain is consolidated with the opening of two new clinics

In the last 15 years, the strong growth of natural treatments and complementary medicine techniques have led to an increase in specialized osteopathy consultations.

In Barcelona, ​​one of the pioneer cities in the implementation of this discipline in Spain, the Dr.David Ponce Clinic emerged 15 years ago, which has just inaugurated new facilities on Muntaner street with a greater number of integrative treatments and professionals.

Madrid adds numerous centers specialized exclusively in physiotherapy and osteopathy. The physiotherapy and osteopathy team at the Ofistema clinic is a benchmark in the city, with Dr. Luis Palomeque at the head of the team that works and promotes this discipline. Hundreds of people from Madrid visit his clinic every year, especially patients with chronic pathology and problems derived from back pain, the main cause of sick leave in Spain.

According to the Osteopathic International Alliance (OIA), the discipline has increased by 80% in the last 7 years. And although France continues to have the largest number of registered osteopaths, Spain is beginning to consolidate itself thanks to the inclusion of osteopathy in the list of alternative therapies that the Ministry of Health evaluated in 2019.

The David Ponce Clinic in Barcelona, ​​for its part, was born as the first center specialized entirely in osteopathy in Catalonia, using sports medicine, regenerative medicine, osteopathy, physiotherapy, psychoneuroimmunology (PNI) and sports rehabilitation. It brings together 18 professionals from these areas who are visited by countless patients annually.

This center is just one example of the strength that this type of treatment is gaining in Spain. In fact, Barcelona has become a great pole of osteopathy in our country, focusing on health care with complementary options to conventional medicine. This new collaboration formula between doctors and osteopaths, and also related health professionals such as physiotherapists, constitutes the spearhead of a new social trend that has already been consolidated in other Western markets such as France, the United Kingdom or the USA. USA

“The coexistence of conventional medicine and natural medicine constitutes a basic collaboration to ensure a holistic and integrative approach to pathologies. It is not as important to find diseases as it is for doctors and health professionals to find the health of their patients. And for this, active listening to pain is required. Medicine has become keyboard and screen due to lack of time. Osteopathy vindicates the need to touch and look at patients in order to have good diagnoses”, says David Ponce, founder of an osteopathic clinic in Barcelona.

Three out of ten Americans regularly resort to non-conventional medicine to alleviate their pain, especially those derived from musculoskeletal dysfunctions. And more and more Spaniards are choosing this type of professionals as health references in their lives.