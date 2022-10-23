the rise of Zendaya – Protestant Views

“My biggest wish with ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help people heal, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” actress Zendaya said Sept. 12 during her acceptance speech, reports The world. That day, the 74th Emmy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles, saw the 26-year-old take home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Euphoria – season 2). This is also the second time that she leaves with this trophy: last year, she was also crowned with this title (Euphoria – season 1).

Playing the character of Rue, a teenage drug addict, Zendaya is the youngest winner to win an Emmy twice in the history of this ceremony, notes the Obs. “To everyone who loved someone like Rue or feels like her, I am so grateful for your stories. I carry them in me, and Rue carries them in her”, she added. Above all, notes the weekly, she is the first black woman to win this prize.

Consecration with “Euphoria”

Despite her young age, she already has twelve years of career behind her. It was in 2010 that she rose to prominence on the Disney Channel, playing a college student cool nerd dancer in Shake It Up! Then Disney Chanel, in 2015, offered him to play the main role for a new series: Agent KC. But the one who is from Oakland (California) asks for certain conditions, indicates the Obs: that the family at the heart of the story is African-American and that this new role does not resemble the one she held in Shake It Up! In 2017, in an interview with voguequoted by the French weekly, she will say: “Many people do not realize their power. I have so many friends who say yes to everything and believe they can’t make it on their own. No: YOU have the power.”

Between 2015 and 2019, Zendaya wins at least one award, writes the Obs. In 2017, she also agrees to become the Mary-Jane of the new franchise. Spiderman. Note that previous GMs had been played by Caucasians in very romantic roles. In the new adventures of the man-spider, MJ, a young mixed-race woman, stands out with her much less conventional character and far from being stereotyped. But it’s good thanks to the series with a well-polished aesthetic Euphoria (distributed by HBO) that Zendaya’s career exploded. She is also on screen in Dunesby Denis Villeneuve, alongside the other rising star of American cinema: Timothée Chalamet.